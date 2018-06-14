With Father's Day on the horizon, many people are thinking about the best ways to express gratitude to their own dads. In addition to the usual card and a gift route, you might want to throw a little shout-out on your social media. These sentimental Father's Day memes are perfect for sharing with your own dad, close family members, or even all of your followers. Hey, great dads deserve all the celebration.

And even if you and you dad aren't necessarily the mushy sort, sharing your deep appreciation and love for your father is always an available option. After all, your father would probably appreciate some genuine affection (even if stoicism is more his thing). Writing out these thoughts in a card, or even sharing them over social media memes, is a simple way to make your feelings known.

Although they have all sorts of different backgrounds, interests, and ideas, great dads all have one thing in common: they love and support their kids endlessly. And many times, they are teaching crucial life lessons without even realizing it. "One of the greatest gifts my father gave me - unintentionally - was witnessing the courage with which he bore adversity," said Nigerian poet and novelist Ben Okri. "We had a bit of a rollercoaster life with some really challenging financial periods. He was always unshaken, completely tranquil, the same ebullient, laughing, jovial man." If you were fortunate enough to have such a positively influential father in your life, then take a moment this Father's Day to share your joy and gratitude.

1. So Rewarding Raising a child can be such a huge honor, and your dad hopefully realizes that now. Depending on your age, he's had many years to forget about exactly how rough your terrible twos phase was. You're such a cool and accomplished adult now, all those years of tantrums are not even an issue.

2. Enjoy Every Moment OK, so here's one of those parenting truths: it's impossible to actually enjoy every moment. Everybody has an off day now and then, even the most dedicated parents. But it's important to remember that none of these phases last forever. Even the most dedicated Little League players grow up someday, and chances are their parents will kind of miss those endless car trips and practices.

3. It's A Special Calling If you're fortunate enough to have someone who deserves the title of dad, then it's only fitting to reach out and express your gratitude. Not everyone gets the benefit of such a good role model.

4. Always There For You Imgur I'm not crying, you're crying. But seriously, the best dads are there for you every step of the way, and that support is everything. You still need guidance and advice from time to time as a full-grown adult, too.

5. A Reassuring Presence Great dads always make time to play with their children. Sometimes this involved multitasking with naps, but that's OK, too. The presence alone is what matters.

6. A Lifelong Bond Your dad probably had a big influence on your relationships, outlook, and life experience. Those lessons will stay with you forever. It's kind of wild, right?

7. Cherished Memories What a sweet sentiment. A dad's love really is forever.

8. So True Would you be the person you are today without your father's helpful influence? For some people, it's impossible to imagine life without dad's input.

9. Beyond Supportive Some dads will support their children no matter what, even if it involves acting a little foolish from time to time. These dads deserve to be cherished.

10. Too Cool Imgur Your dad probably introduced you to new foods, sports, or other cool interests (such as action movies). It's only fair to recognize his tremendous influence on your tastes and interests. And a little Chuck Norris never hurt anyone.