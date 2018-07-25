There's always something to look forward to when it comes to Netflix; every month, there are more and more shows and movies premiering on the streaming platform. But to make room for all that brand new content, some things have to go. It's like cleaning out your closet in the spring: it is a sad but necessary task that leaves you free to add all kinds of new goodies. So you'll want to check out these 11 shows and movies leaving Netflix in August before they're gone. This might be your last chance to stream some of them for a while.

Perhaps a few of these series or films have been sitting in your queue for months now, just waiting for the day you have a spare moment to watch them. They'll be disappearing from Netflix in the coming weeks, but until then you still have time to catch up on all of them. Before you dive deep into everything premiering in the next month, you'll need to clear out your queue and make a little room. Maybe you didn't even know the things on this list were options on Netflix; there are so many titles that it's easy to lose a few in the shuffle. Now you can take advantage of every last one.

So here are 11 shows and movies leaving Netflix in August that you won't want to miss.

Finding Dory (August 1) Netflix If you were a fan of Finding Nemo, then you're probably well aware of its sequel Finding Dory. Whether it's already a favorite or new to you, you'll have to watch it before July ends.

Adventures In Babysitting (August 1) Giphy This iconic 1987 film starring Elisabeth Shue is one you may have watched time and time again growing up. You can relive the nostalgia in the next few weeks, or even introduce the movie to your family for the first time.

Can’t Buy Me Love (August 1) Giphy And when you're done with one 1980s classic, then why not follow it up with another? Going from Adventures in Babysitting to Can't Buy Me Love can be the perfect at-home double feature.

The Killing, Season 1-3 (August 1) Netflix The first three seasons of The Killing aired on AMC, but then Netflix produced its fourth and final season. Now the last season might be the only one you can stream on the site, because Seasons 1, 2, and 3 are exiting Netflix in August.

Welcome To Me (August 6) Netflix In Welcome to Me, Kristen Wiig plays a woman who uses her lottery winnings to produce a show all about herself. It received mixed reviews when it came out, but fans of Wiig will surely find something to enjoy.

St. Vincent (August 10) Netflix St. Vincent is a lesser-known entry in the filmographies of Melissa McCarthy, Bill Murray, and Naomi Watts. Despite its star-studded cast, it didn't get a ton of attention upon release. If you missed it the first time, you can try it now.

For A Good Time, Call… (August 12) Netflix The premise of For A Good Time, Call... might seem odd: two frenemies start a phone sex business and it's not 1992. But it's a very charming comedy all about female friendship, which makes it ideal to watch with your bestie the next time you're searching Netflix.

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (August 16) Netflix The 40-Year-Old Virgin spawned countless memes that proliferate to this day, but you can go back to the source and see where it all started any time before August 16.

Jem And The Holograms, Season 1-3 (August 16) Giphy If you're not sick of the 80s yet, then here's the perfect capper for your summer marathon. Jem and the Holograms is basically a visual time capsule, but that doesn't mean you won't love it just as much now as you did thirty years ago.

Pariah (August 16) Giphy Indie coming-of-age movie Pariah explores the perspective of a young, black, queer girl as she figures out who she is and finds her place in the world. It's a story that doesn't usually get the big screen treatment, and it could be one that really resonates with viewers.