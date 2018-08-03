So many fresh and delicious foods are at their peak in the summer, but who wants to fire up the oven right now? The summer Instant Pot recipes will help you create delicious entrees, sides, and desserts without breaking a sweat. Let the beloved pressure cooker do all the work so you and your kitchen can stay nice and cool.

A super-popular kitchen appliance, the Instant Pot seems to live up to its hype for most users. Seriously, the Instant Pot 6 quart model has almost 30,000 reviews on Amazon, the vast majority of which are positive. As someone who is rather infamously challenged in the cooking department, I use our Instant Pot regularly to make dinners that are actually edible, if not outright tasty.

As it turns out, the Instant Pot was designed to be super easy to use. "We did lots of takeout, fast food, and we know that is not good enough for our children. So that is why we were thinking, 'What if there is a machine which is smart enough, which can automate the entire cooking process for us, so that we can fix dinner when we come back from work,'" said Instant Pot CEO and founder Robert Wang. And his invention can do just that, whipping up amazing meals for every season. Read on to find your new favorite summertime treat.