11 Summer Instant Pot Recipes, Because It's *Way* Too Hot To Cook
So many fresh and delicious foods are at their peak in the summer, but who wants to fire up the oven right now? The summer Instant Pot recipes will help you create delicious entrees, sides, and desserts without breaking a sweat. Let the beloved pressure cooker do all the work so you and your kitchen can stay nice and cool.
A super-popular kitchen appliance, the Instant Pot seems to live up to its hype for most users. Seriously, the Instant Pot 6 quart model has almost 30,000 reviews on Amazon, the vast majority of which are positive. As someone who is rather infamously challenged in the cooking department, I use our Instant Pot regularly to make dinners that are actually edible, if not outright tasty.
As it turns out, the Instant Pot was designed to be super easy to use. "We did lots of takeout, fast food, and we know that is not good enough for our children. So that is why we were thinking, 'What if there is a machine which is smart enough, which can automate the entire cooking process for us, so that we can fix dinner when we come back from work,'" said Instant Pot CEO and founder Robert Wang. And his invention can do just that, whipping up amazing meals for every season. Read on to find your new favorite summertime treat.
1Mediterranean Three Bean Quinoa Salad
Even salad dishes can benefit from the Instant Pot. Light and refreshing, the Mediterranean three bean quinoa salad from Two Peas & Their Pod is about as summery as you can get. It's packed with protein and veggies, too.
2Instant Pot Chicken And Spinach Ramen
If you're craving a tasty bowl of ramen, why not whip up a batch at home? Half Baked Harvest's better for you Instant Pot chicken and spinach ramen is filled with veggies and all sorts of savory flavors. It's a great recipe to add to your summer repertoire.
3Instant Pot Salsa Verde Chicken
Hot summer nights call for easy, flavor-packed recipes. Thankfully, this Instant Pot salsa verde chicken from Cookies & Cups is pretty much perfect. Toss a few ingredients and spices together and you will have a fast, flavorful meal in no time.
4Instant Pot Ribs
Summer is the perfect time for delicious BBQ recipes, but who wants to stand over a hot grill in the heat? The Instant Pot ribs recipe from Your Cup Of Cake will show you how to cook up delicious ribs inside in no time. In fact, the entire post is packed with great tips about rib cooking, so it's definitely worth a read.
5Instant Pot Corn On The Cob
It's a summer staple that pairs perfectly with any BBQ dish you're serving. Plus, the Instant Pot corn on the cob from Meatloaf and Melodrama is super simple to cook up inside, too. Just make sure you have plenty of butter on hand.
6Instant Pot Macaroni And Cheese
Yep, you can cook pasta in the Instant Pot. And this Instant Pot macaroni and cheese dish from Number 2 Pencil is beyond creamy and delicious. An ideal side for summery BBQ foods, this recipe might make its way into your yearly rotation, too.
7Instant Pot Chicken Taco Salad
As someone who would gladly eat tacos for every single meal, I love this salad recipe. It lets you get all that taco flavor alongside tons of healthy veggies. The Instant Pot chicken taco salad recipe from Mel's Kitchen Cafe is an all-around winner.
8Creamy Summer Squash And Basil Soup
This tasty veggie soup would pair perfectly with a summer salad. The creamy summer squash and basil soup from Oatmeal With A Fork is a quick and simple recipe. But it's one you're sure to make time and again.
9Instant Pot Cheesesteak Sloppy Joe's
Something about the summer months makes eating messy food more appealing than ever. And these Instant Pot Philly cheesesteak Sloppy Joe's from Once a Month Meals add a delicious twist to the classic recipe. Really, melty cheese improves pretty much all entrees.
10Instant Pot Cheesecake
Served with fresh fruit or a scoop of ice cream, cheesecake is one of my favorite summertime desserts. And the Instant Pot cheesecake recipe from My Baking Addiction makes the dessert easier than ever. You'll want to have dessert with every meal.
11Strawberry Lemonade Coffee Cake
This dish offers up some of the sweetest flavors of summer in a delicious dessert form. Well Plated's strawberry lemonade coffee cake is perfect for breakfast, dessert, or any time you need a sweet and summery treat. Also, streusel is a perfect topping any time of the year.