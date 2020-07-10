11 Target Face Masks For The Whole Family

Remember the days when finding a face mask, cloth or medical-grade, felt nearly impossible? In the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, it may have been hard to get your hands on a face covering, but ever since the CDC started recommending that everyone wear a face covering in public, they've become much more readily available, even at your favorite retailers. The face masks at Target are especially affordable, comfortable, cute, and ready to keep you safe.

Most of Target's face masks are made of a cotton material, which is great because not only is cotton breathable and comfortable, but it's also great at filtering out air particles that could potentially infect you with COVID-19. Ear loops keep these secure and are much more convenient than something you have to tie, and some are made with layers and air filters. They're also machine washable, which is super important so you can reuse them knowing they're clean.

The best thing about the Target face masks, though, might be the price. Everything I looked at came in at $5 or under, because, really, you shouldn't need to spend a ton of money on an effective face mask. Here's a look at some of the cutest and most comfortable face masks you can get from Target right now.

1. Universal Threads Stucco Floral Mask Universal Thread™ Stucco Floral Target | $2 see on target Sure, you're wearing a face mask for your health, but that doesn't mean you can't have fun with them. This colorful floral pattern is perfect for summer days and will look so cute with your sundresses. Made of 100% cotton, it's safe to put this in the washing machine and to tumble dry it.

2. Adult 2-Pack Masks Adult 2Pack Masks Target | $5 see on target As fun as it is to play around with colors and patterns, it's also great to have solid-colored masks on hand since they go with everything. These cotton masks are stretchy and full-coverage, but some reviewers noted that they run a bit big, so if your face is on the smaller side, they may not be for you.

3. Cat & Jack Dino Green Masks Cat & Jack Dino Green Masks Target | $4 see on target Children over the age of 2 should be wearing a face mask out in public, but as any parent of a toddler knows, it can be really difficult to get them to keep the mask on. This dinosaur mask set is fun and might make them interested. It's made with two layers and has a pocket for a filter, and it's machine washable.

4. Universal Thread Navy Solid/Navy Chambray Universal Thread Navy Solid/Navy Chambray Target | $4 see on target These chambray face masks are super lightweight and comfortable to wear, so they're great for hot weather. They also have an adjustable nose piece and a pocket for a filter. They're machine-washable and tumble dry safe for easy care.

5. Universal Thread Apricot Floral Mask Universal Thread Apricot Floral Target | $2 see on target Another fun floral print, this Universal Thread mask is a bright apricot orange, which is so perfect for summer, and actually would look great in the fall as well. It comes in two sizes as well to ensure you get the most accurate fit.

6. Cat & Jack Kids Unicorn Face Masks Cat & Jack Kids Unicorn Masks Target | $4 see on target These unicorn face masks are so fun, colorful, and cute for little kids. They have two layers with a filter pocket, and they're contoured with a defined nose area. The elastic hoops make them adjustable to face size, and they are really lightweight and breathable.

7. Universal Thread Mint Check Mask Universal Thread Mint Check Target | $2 see on target Not into florals but want a mask with a pattern? Check out this floral check pattern, which is subtle but so pretty. It's machine wash and tumble dry safe, lightweight and comfortable, and comes in sizes small and large so you can ensure it fits properly.

8. Cat & Jack Black Masks Cat & Jack Black Kids Masks Target | $4 see on target For kids who don't want a pattern at all, there are these black face masks from Cat & Jack. They're simple, straightforward, lightweight, and they work. The ear loops are adjustable, and they have a filter pocket.

9. Universal Thread Black Solid Masks Universal Thread Black Masks Target | $4 see on target I love having a black face mask option because it goes with everything, and honestly, if a face mask could be considered chic, it would be black. This one is breathable and fits well, with a defined nose area.

10. Cat & Jack Pink Heart Kids Masks Cat & Jack Pink Hearts Target | $4 see on target How cute are these kid face masks? The colorful hearts and pink color are so sweet. Like the other Cat & Jack masks, these are adjustable with the ear loops and offer a filter pocket.