11 Tech Deals On Amazon Prime Day You Do *Not* Want To Miss

We've reached day two of Amazon Prime Day, and the deals are heating up. As with other big sale days, like Black Friday, some of the most valuable steals can be found on big ticket tech items. If you've been dreaming of buying a smart speaker or want to upgrade your laptop, today's the day to do so. The sale started at 3 p.m. yesterday and will go until midnight tonight. It can be overwhelming to sift through the thousands of products available on Amazon, so we've gathered the best tech deals for Prime Day.

Unsurprisingly, many of the best sales are on Amazon brand products, encouraging customers to buy from Amazon rather than competitors. Items include great tech products like the Echo Dot and Fire Tablets, which can be found for up to 50 percent off.

When customers flooded to the site yesterday to snatch up the best deals, Amazon's website crashed, CNN reported, however the company said in a tweet Monday night that the first hour of prime day was still more successful than last year. The website appears to be working normally today.

Fun fact: CNN reported that the super site will bring in a predicted $3.4 billion this year, while The New York Times noted that analysts have predicted half of all shopping in the U.S. will take place on Amazon in the near future. That's a lot of Amazon boxes. Pretty sure a lot of them will include some of these amazing tech deals.

1 Echo Dot Smart Speaker $30 Amazon Buy Now Today, the Echo Dot, a voice-controlled speaker that features Amazon's smart assistant Alexa, is just $29.99. Alexa will set alarms, send messages, make phone calls, read you the news, play your favorite music, and even turn on your favorite audible books. It can connect to smart devices like lights, TVs, thermostats, and garage doors, too. Is it just me or has that old Disney movie Smart House become reality?

2 Chromebook Flip $399 Amazon Buy Now Today, you can score $100 Off the Chromebook Flip, which turns 360 degrees, making it almost impossible to break. It's $399 instead of $499, features touch screen, and is super lightweight, coming in at only a little over 2 pounds.

3 Smart TV $249 Amazon Buy Now Looking for a new television? This smart TV comes with built-in apps like Netflix, Hulu, and HBO, so you can stream thousands of shows in addition to your regular channels. It's $100 off for prime day, so the 43-inch version is $249, and the 50-inch is $289.

4. Fire TV Stick Remote With Alexa Voice Control $20 Amazon Buy Now You know when you get all comfortable on the couch, only to remember that you forgot to get the remote? This smart remote allows you to control the TV from the comfort of the couch simply by saying "Play Insecure" or "Launch Netflix." Today it's 50 percent off and comes with free one day delivery. Score!

5 Cloud Cam $60 Amazon Buy Now Today only, Amazon's Cloud Cam is 50 percent off. It can be used for everything from home security to a baby monitor, and with two way audio, you can tell your dog to stop barking or the kids to stop partying. You can even download and share clips, and access the view through Alexa.

6 Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet $70 Amazon Buy Now This 7-inch tablet is now on sale for $70, comes in three colors, and includes one year of free access to thousands of apps, games, books, videos, and educational programming from PBS Kids, Nickelodeon, and more. Parental controls can limit usage, and if it breaks within the first two years, regardless of whether it gets dropped in the pool or thrown down the stairs, Amazon will replace it for free.

7 Echo Look $99 Amazon Buy Now The Echo Look solves all of your "what do I wear" problems. With picture and video technology, the Echo Look will tell you which outfit looks better, and allow you to see yourself from different angles and organize favorite outfits in the Echo Look app. It's basically Cher's Clueless closet and computer come to life. Today it's 50 percent off, at $99 instead of the usual $199.

8 Bose Noice Cancelling Headphones $125 Amazon Buy Now These headphones bring peace to even the most hell-like travel experience. They'll block out that baby crying on the plane (unless it's your own — can't help you there) and fill your ears with your favorite songs instead. Today they're 60 percent off at just $125.

9 Wireless Headphones $27 Amazon Buy Now If you need headphones for running, are sick of trying to hold your phone while weightlifting, or are just sick of the tangled wires, these are for you. They connect to your device via bluetooth, and are on sale for less than $30.

10 Echo Smart Speaker $70 Amazon Buy Now A larger version of the Echo Dot, the Echo Smart Speaker allows you to make calls, play music, get news briefs, set timers, and control other smart home products like TVs, lights, thermostats, and more. You can get it 30 percent off today.