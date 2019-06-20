On Jun. 19, Vanity Fair released the first look at Greta Gerwig's new adaptation of Little Women. You wouldn't expect pictures of petticoats and straw hats to be controversial, unless you're already a devotee of Louisa May Alcott's classic novel and its many film adaptations. If you are, then you know there's going to be debate about this film up until it hits the big screen (and probably after). But these 11 tweets about the Little Women photos prove that despite initial doubts, fans really can't wait to see more.

People grew up with Little Women, whether it came to them in novel form or live action. And they got attached to it. I'm trying to play it cool right now, but if you so much as show me a screenshot from the 1994 Gillian Armstrong version, I will immediately burst into tears and start cry-singing old timey Christmas songs. Because of that, I had some doubts about another adaptation. Little Women has a strong hold on its fans, which means any new content is going to face some serious criticism. What if it doesn't measure up? What if it's too different? What if it's too similar? Will Timothée Chalamet be able to peep over books with the same foppish charm as infant Christian Bale?

These are all questions that need to be asked. But despite the trepidation, it's impossible not to get a little excited looking at these photos. The hats! The tousled, windswept hair! Look, I'm not made of stone.

Ready To Go Of course, some fans didn't need to be convinced. All it took was one large pink skirt draped elegantly across a small sofa, and they were in.

Top 5 Material In fact, people are so enthusiastic for Gerwig's version, which will be released on Christmas 2019, that they're already adding it to their pantheon of favorite films.

Legends Only Not to be too shady, but one of these things is not like the other.

A Lifelong Love Gerwig already has her own dedicated fanbase thanks to her previous films, most especially her Oscar-nominated 2017 film Lady Bird. If you can appreciate her style, then you may decide to trust her with Alcott's novel — for now, at least.

It's Like Christmas Came Early There are still several months to go before Little Women makes its way to theaters, so getting a glimpse at the movie is pretty thrilling.

Mixed Emotions This tweet took me on a journey that I wasn't expecting, but you know what? Fair complaint. I also regret that no one pays me to wear gowns and fling myself across chaises. I have to do that for free!

Stop Everything The day doesn't begin unless you have assessed how everyone around you feels about this thing you like. If they're not on the same page, they're OUT. No ifs, ands, or buts.

Is It Really Necessary, Though? I doubt anyone is expecting a seasoned filmmaker like Gerwig to take her incredible cast and turn out a bad movie. But with a critically acclaimed and much-loved adaptation of the same property already out there, does there need to be another one? In this landscape of reboots and remakes, something new feels much more rare.

Yeah, It Might Be This tweet really sums up the internal push-and-pull. Do we need another Little Women? Not technically, no. Do I want to see Saoirse Ronan as Jo March? Let me give you my credit card information, I would like several tickets, please.

Not Everyone Gets It What's great about Twitter is that it gives fans a place to bicker about things like the necessity and accuracy of period pieces. If your friends don't care about your Alcott arguments, then someone on Twitter absolutely will.