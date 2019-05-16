11 Tweets About The Series Finale Of 'The Big Bang Theory' That Prove It Will Be Missed
After an incredibly popular and mildly controversial twelve season run, The Big Bang Theory is coming to an end. Its finale episode, "The Stockholm Syndrome," airs on CBS on May 16, the culmination of over a decade of storytelling. It'll be an hour-long episode that lets fans say goodbye to each and every character. But as these 11 tweets about the series finale of The Big Bang Theory show, viewers aren't totally ready to call it quits.
Millions of viewers tune in to watch this show every week, which means there will be a lot of audience members with a sudden void in their Thursday nights. According to the AV Club, The Big Bang Theory has managed to draw 18 to 20 million viewers since Season 6, a shockingly large number in our era of DVR and streaming. More than a few of those fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment that a show they'd enjoyed for so many years would no longer be around.
Despite its popularity, The Big Bang Theory has also received some criticism. Though it purports to embrace nerd culture, it does so superficially and with a reliance on stereotypes. It's not exactly the kindest to its female characters, either. But, missteps and all, it'll be missed by those who loved it.
Since TBBT is comprised of comic-loving characters, perhaps they'll choose to pay homage to the MCU by having a purple space villain zap everyone away. Or...maybe not.
It's kind of terrifying to think of how long the show has been on the air. It premiered in 2007, so a kid born that same year would be 12 years old now! There are youths out there who have never known a world without TBBT. But now they're about to.
It may seem like every single show is ending lately, but don't worry: soon new shows will arrive that you might love just as much as the ones that are gone. I mean, Netflix drops a new series every fifteen minutes, so the odds are on your side.
It's never fun to say goodbye to a beloved crew of TV characters, but you'll have twelve years worth of reruns to keep you going. That's something, right?
TBBT might be ending, but clearly its fans are never going anywhere.