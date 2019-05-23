There are many men competing to win over Hannah B. on The Bachelorette Season 15, but one has already stolen the internet's collective hearts. Tyler C. is a 26 year old contractor from Jupiter, FL, but to viewers he's so much more. These 11 tweets about Tyler C. on The Bachelorette prove Twitter has chosen their favorite contestant. If it doesn't work out with Hannah, it looks like Tyler has a lot of options.

Tyler is a bundle of contradictions: a contractor who loves to dance, a businessman with a background in professional sports. He can pretty much do it all. He received his MBA from Florida Atlantic University before going on to join the Baltimore Ravens. A shoulder injury kept him from playing, but he was able to pivot into other career endeavors, like modeling.

But most impressive to viewers is how Tyler interacts with Hannah and the other guys. He had no problem calling out Cam for crashing a date, without resorting to the typical masculine posturing that you see on the show. He hasn't drawn attention to himself for negative reasons, which may be why Twitter is so eager to see him with Hannah — or seek him out for a one-on-one date themselves.

Is That The Wedding March I Hear? One way or another, this season is going to end in an engagement. If it's not Hannah and Tyler C., then it'll be Tyler C. and someone else!

Please Respond Promptly This Twitter user would never leave Tyler on read. Whether or not that's a good thing depends on how much he likes tattoos.

Bet On It Tyler is so dreamy to some viewers that he could be on the cover of Tiger Beat. He's already got the moves, but does he have the pipes to compete with Efron?

Too Cute I assume this means Tyler comes to Hannah's aid when she needs it, not that he transforms them both into bears to make a snuggle more satisfying.

Top Two Jed has also endeared himself to Hannah by not getting into confrontations with the other guys, so if Tyler C. isn't the right match, there are other possibilities.

What To Expect When You're Expecting Sadly (?), conception via TV is still only a Black Mirror nightmare.

Just Jump To The Season Finale Why spend all that time and money dating all of the contestants when the winner is right there in front of you? Some fans don't see this season as a competition at all. It's Tyler or bust!

Unbreak My Heart Others would be happy for a shot with Tyler no matter the outcome. But so far he seems too nice to be out there breaking hearts.

Why Wait Luke made an impression by declaring his love for Hannah a little too early in the season, but this user is taking a page out of his book when it comes to Tyler. If you know something is right, why wait?

If You're A Bird, I'm A Bird Hopefully Tyler won't pressure Hannah into dating him by threatening to fall from a ferris wheel.