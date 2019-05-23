11 Tweets About Tyler C. On 'The Bachelorette' Prove Twitter Already Has A Favorite
There are many men competing to win over Hannah B. on The Bachelorette Season 15, but one has already stolen the internet's collective hearts. Tyler C. is a 26 year old contractor from Jupiter, FL, but to viewers he's so much more. These 11 tweets about Tyler C. on The Bachelorette prove Twitter has chosen their favorite contestant. If it doesn't work out with Hannah, it looks like Tyler has a lot of options.
Tyler is a bundle of contradictions: a contractor who loves to dance, a businessman with a background in professional sports. He can pretty much do it all. He received his MBA from Florida Atlantic University before going on to join the Baltimore Ravens. A shoulder injury kept him from playing, but he was able to pivot into other career endeavors, like modeling.
But most impressive to viewers is how Tyler interacts with Hannah and the other guys. He had no problem calling out Cam for crashing a date, without resorting to the typical masculine posturing that you see on the show. He hasn't drawn attention to himself for negative reasons, which may be why Twitter is so eager to see him with Hannah — or seek him out for a one-on-one date themselves.
Is That The Wedding March I Hear?
Please Respond Promptly
Bet On It
Too Cute
I assume this means Tyler comes to Hannah's aid when she needs it, not that he transforms them both into bears to make a snuggle more satisfying.
Top Two
Jed has also endeared himself to Hannah by not getting into confrontations with the other guys, so if Tyler C. isn't the right match, there are other possibilities.
What To Expect When You're Expecting
Just Jump To The Season Finale
Unbreak My Heart
Why Wait
Luke made an impression by declaring his love for Hannah a little too early in the season, but this user is taking a page out of his book when it comes to Tyler. If you know something is right, why wait?
If You're A Bird, I'm A Bird
Hopefully Tyler won't pressure Hannah into dating him by threatening to fall from a ferris wheel.