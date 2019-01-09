11 Valentine's Day 2019 Gifts For Dogs
One creature in your life deserves all this love this Valentine's Day, and that is your beloved dog. Hey, human relationships can get super complicated, but dogs are always there for you. That's why these Valentine's Day gifts for dogs are so great. Your four-legged Valentine will definitely love it, and they don't even know to expect a present.
And really, if one holiday is perfect for dogs, Valentine's Day would be it. Your sweet puppy is all about selfless love, after all. Dogs don't care about your Insta likes or your job or how long you procrastinate on doing taxes. They just love you, and that's pretty sweet.
That said, the traditional Valentine's Day gifts aren't really meant for canines. A box of candy is out of the question, because chocolate is toxic to dogs, according to the American Kennel Club. A bouquet of flowers would just get eaten or peed on. So it's best to stick with dog-friendly gifts such as toys, walking gear, and doggie treats. Here's a roundup of some of the best Valentine treats for your beloved canine companion. Whatever else you get up to this February 14, take heart in knowing that you made your dog's day with these fun gifts.
1I Ruff You Pup-PIE Dog Treat
Made with simple ingredients, this pie is a perfect treat for your pup. This pie has a soft-baked texture, and it's topped with vanilla coating and rainbow colored sprinkles. Seriously, no one will judge if you happen to taste a bit for yourself.
2Valentine's Day Dog Collar
This cute collar can be custom ordered so it fits your dog perfectly. Your beloved pooch can rock this special collar all month long.
3KONG® Classic Dog Toy
KONG® Classic Dog Toy - Treat Dispensing
Fill this toy with treats or peanut butter to keep your chew-happy dog content. The Kong is available in an array of colors, but the red is perfect for Valentine's Day. This sturdy gift should last long after February, too.
4Puppy Love Fur-Ever Hearts Dog Toy
P.L.A.Y. Pet Lifestyle and You Puppy Love Fur-Ever Hearts Dog Toy
This heart-shaped chew toy features a double layer exterior with double-stitched edges, so it's designed to last through a few play sessions. The toy is made with eco-friendly PlanetFill, a stuffing made from 100 percent post-consumer plastic bottles. You and your dog can go green for Valentine's Day.
5Chunky Knit Pet Sweater
Top Paw® Chunky Knit Pet Sweater
The marled design is fashionable and comfy for your dog to wear.
6Aspen Pet Self Warming Pet Bed
Aspen Pet Self Warming Pet Bed in Warm Spice/Cream
Give your pup the gift of cozy with this plush bed. By using the same technology used in space blankets, this pet bed is safe and self-warming. You pup can stay nice and toasty without the hassle of cords.
7"You Make My Tail Wag" Heart Dog Toy
Top Paw® Valentine "You Make My Tail Wag" Heart Dog Toy
It's a sweet squeaky toy in the shape of classic Valentine's day candy. What could be cuter?
8Sequin Bling Bow Tie Collar Slide Accessory
Top Paw® Sequin Bling Bow Tie Collar Slide Accessory
This sparkly bow will help your dog feel all dressed up for Valentine's Day. Hey, some dogs honestly seem to enjoy playing dress-up, and nothing feels fancier than sequins. Your canine friend can look dapper as all get out.
9Valentine's Day Dog Dress
Love My Pup Be Mine Valentine's Day Dog Dress
For pets who really dig the holiday, nothing tops this adorable little dress. Featuring an easy pullover style, this sweet dress has ribbon, satin, and heart print fabrics. Getting a special Valentine's Day dress for your dog is a little extra, sure, but your pup is totally worth it.
10Barkers Dozen
This huge assortment of fresh-baked treats will be a hit with your favorite pup. These specialty dog treat assortment includes a carob chip cookie, carrot cake, cheesy bone, grain free barkin brownie, mutter butter cookie, pawcakes, pb and yummy bar, peanut butter kisses (seasonal color), snickerdoodle cookie, and seasonal treat. It's enough to share with all your friends at the dog park.
11Valentine Dog Bandana
This 100 percent cotton bandana can be monogrammed or personalized for your dog. Really, is anything cuter than a dog wearing a bandana? Use this or any other gift to share the love with your pooch this February 14.
