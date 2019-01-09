One creature in your life deserves all this love this Valentine's Day, and that is your beloved dog. Hey, human relationships can get super complicated, but dogs are always there for you. That's why these Valentine's Day gifts for dogs are so great. Your four-legged Valentine will definitely love it, and they don't even know to expect a present.

And really, if one holiday is perfect for dogs, Valentine's Day would be it. Your sweet puppy is all about selfless love, after all. Dogs don't care about your Insta likes or your job or how long you procrastinate on doing taxes. They just love you, and that's pretty sweet.

That said, the traditional Valentine's Day gifts aren't really meant for canines. A box of candy is out of the question, because chocolate is toxic to dogs, according to the American Kennel Club. A bouquet of flowers would just get eaten or peed on. So it's best to stick with dog-friendly gifts such as toys, walking gear, and doggie treats. Here's a roundup of some of the best Valentine treats for your beloved canine companion. Whatever else you get up to this February 14, take heart in knowing that you made your dog's day with these fun gifts.

1 I Ruff You Pup-PIE Dog Treat I Ruff You Pup-PIE Dog Treat $8 Chewy.com Made with simple ingredients, this pie is a perfect treat for your pup. This pie has a soft-baked texture, and it's topped with vanilla coating and rainbow colored sprinkles. Seriously, no one will judge if you happen to taste a bit for yourself. See on Chewy

2 Valentine's Day Dog Collar Valentine's Day Collar $12 Etsy This cute collar can be custom ordered so it fits your dog perfectly. Your beloved pooch can rock this special collar all month long. See on Etsy

3 KONG® Classic Dog Toy KONG® Classic Dog Toy - Treat Dispensing $7 Petsmart Fill this toy with treats or peanut butter to keep your chew-happy dog content. The Kong is available in an array of colors, but the red is perfect for Valentine's Day. This sturdy gift should last long after February, too. See on Petsmart

10 Barkers Dozen The Barker's Dozen $29 The Dog Bakery This huge assortment of fresh-baked treats will be a hit with your favorite pup. These specialty dog treat assortment includes a carob chip cookie, carrot cake, cheesy bone, grain free barkin brownie, mutter butter cookie, pawcakes, pb and yummy bar, peanut butter kisses (seasonal color), snickerdoodle cookie, and seasonal treat. It's enough to share with all your friends at the dog park. See on The Dog Bakery