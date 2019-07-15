There's one thing Bachelorette fans have been looking forward to even more than finding out who Hannah B. chooses in the end: they want to know who she had sex in a windmill with. Promos have repeatedly shown a scene of Hannah declaring that she'd gotten frisky in a windmill without revealing who her paramour was. Now that the episode is almost here, fans can't contain their excitement. These 11 "windmill sex" tweets from The Bachelorette are positively giddy.

The windmill reveal came about when Luke told Hannah that he would "completely remove myself from this relationship" if she had sex with any of the other contestants. In response, Hannah shut him down, explaining that she has had sex and Jesus still loves her; in fact, she added, Luke would probably want to leave once he found out she had sex with someone in a windmill. Luke was scandalized. In a confessional, Hannah offered a delightful confirmation: "I f****d in a windmill. And guess what? We did it a second time!"

Hannah kept her partner a secret, but it seems like that secret is about to be shared. And fans have been counting down the days, as the following tweets prove.

Tick Tock The Bachelorette airs every Monday on ABC, which means that the wait between episodes is almost over. The truth is about to come out.

Instantly Iconic Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor got a lot of mileage out of including a scene in the promos where he jumped over a fence in a fit of emotion. It was bizarre and hilarious and unexpected, which made it one of the most memorable aspects of his season. Now Hannah has topped him. No one will ever be able to look at a windmill quite the same way.

Windmills Are The New Fences See? Several fan tweets made it clear that any and all fence-jumping had been superseded by Hannah's windmill declaration.

Clear Your Schedule I'm sure each and every one of you has Jul. 15 marked off on your calendar, perhaps with a cheerful drawing of a windmill, so that you could check off every day that brought you closer to Windmill Night. Now your watch has ended.

And A Happy Windmill Sex Day To You! It's practically an official holiday, am I right?

Overcoming All Obstacles This is dedication. I haven't seen an antenna with my eyes since 1998. Fans will go to great lengths to witness Hannah's moment of glory.

Foreshadowing Peter Parker's European adventures in Spider-Man: Far From Home may have seemed utterly unconnected to the current season of The Bachelorette, but eagle-eyed viewers know the truth. The movie's setting was clearly just more promo for Hannah! It seems so obvious in retrospect.

Conspiracy Theories Welcome Rumors abound as to who Hannah's mystery man is, but they're just unconfirmed speculation until the episode names names.

Revisit The Footage Some viewers have taken their sleuthing so seriously that they're analyzing the show just to see if there are any windmills in the background. Keeping your eyes peeled for clues is one way to hone a theory.

Tilting At Windmills Don Quixote may have led to the invention of an idiom, but Hannah has definitely brought windmills into the current century. They're not just for grain anymore! Now they're the perfect setting for a double hook-up.