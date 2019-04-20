Romper
12 Beach Bag Essentials For A 6 Month Old So Your Time In The Sun Is Actually Fun

Before having kids, I remember ambling to the beach with just a few simple items tossed in my beach bag. As long as I had sunscreen and a beach read, I knew I was set. But after having a baby, planning a beach excursion suddenly felt like the ultimate packing challenge. By the time my daughter was several months old, I felt pretty confident in my ability to pack a diaper bag, but a beach bag? That was unchartered territory. I wondered what to bring to the beach for a 6 month old so that I felt prepared for anything, but didn't look like I had packed my entire apartment in the process.

Fortunately, with a handful of the right products, you don't actually have to bring a caravan worth of stuff. The key is investing in some smart baby beach essentials, like the ones below, that give you peace of mind that your infant will be safe and comfortable, no matter what unexpected situation arises. Blowout swim diaper? No problem!

And while packing for baby is probably your number one concern, don't forget to think about your needs too. If you're breastfeeding, it's even easier to get dehydrated in the heat, according to Livestrong, so make sure you're packing plenty of water for yourself.

1. Beach Bag

Oahu Mesh Large Beach Bag

$31

Odyseaco

Investing in a baby beach bag is the only way to go. Trust me, it's just not worth trying to cram everything in your diaper bag. This large, durable bag has eight pockets for easy organization. Plus, it's mesh so you can easily shake out the sand when you're headed for the car.

2. SPF

Baby Sunscreen, SPF 30+ Broad Spectrum UVA/UVB Protection

$13

Blue Lizard

I love this natural Australian sunscreen because it's mineral-based and water resistant. It's easy to rub in and it's designed for sensitive skin. Plus, your baby will love the bottle, which turns color in harmful UV sunlight.

3. Sun Shelter

Pop-Up Sun Shelter With Mini Pool and Detachable Shade

$40

TAMAR

Protecting your baby's sensitive skin from the harsh rays of the sun is especially important when you're at the beach. This pop-up tent has a UPF of 50+, and since it comes with a little built-in splash pool, your baby can have fun staying cool. It conveniently folds up into a compact disc for easy carrying.

4. Beach Hat

Flap Sun Protection Hat | UPF 50+

$13

i play

Baby sun hats tend to be hard to keep on. But not this one. It comes with a stay-put tie strap, and has a UPF of 50+ for all-day sun protection. It's made from breathable fabric that wicks away humidity too.

5. Beach Blanket

Water Repellant Picnic Travel Blanket

$30

Monkey Mat

As a baby-toting beach goer, you need a good beach blanket to make your home base. This lightweight spread, which appeared on Shark Tank, is made from durable nylon, so it's super easy to clean, and it folds up into a tiny little pouch. You can breastfeed on it or your baby can sit and crawl on it.

6. Swim Diaper

Splashers Disposable Swim Diapers

$19

Pampers

Reusable swim diapers might look cute, but if your little one has an explosion, they're not fun to deal with. I'm all about Pampers' disposable swim diapers for easy clean up.

7. Breathable Baby Carrier

Quick-Dry Cotton-Mesh Baby Carrier

$39

The Breezy Wrap

Getting a baby to nap on the beach can be a serious challenge because there's so much stimuli. That's where this breathable, lightweight carrier comes in. You can walk your baby to sleep without either of you getting sweaty.

8. Rash Guard

One Piece Kids Sunsuit with Zipper

$19

Bonverano

Rash guards are great for keeping your baby protected from the sun. This printed one-piece keeps both arms and legs covered, and is made with UPF 50+ fabric.

9. Fast-Drying Towel

Microfibre Beach Towels

$17

Dock & Bay

This quick-dry towel dries 3 times faster than a normal cotton towel. Plus, it folds up into a little pouch so it doesn't have to take up all the space in your beach bag. Use it for patting dry baby, or as a breastfeeding cover.

10. Sunglasses

Polarized Explorer Sunglasses For Babies

$35

Real Kids Shades

Keeping you baby's eyes safe from the sun is important, but keeping sunglasses on can feel like an impossible task. These shades stay put, thanks to the adjustable straps, and they're made from shatterproof polycarbonate so they're almost impossible to break, too.

11. Beach Toy

Sand & Water Large Watering Can

$0

Small World Toys Sand & Water

All babies are fascinated by water. If you're going to pack a beach toy, a watering can is guaranteed to be a hit!

12. Beach Snacks

47-OZ Glass Meal Prep Containers

$15

Cookcarea

If your baby is eating some solids, it's a good idea to have her go-to snacks prepared. These compartmentalized containers make it easy for you to bring simple finger foods.