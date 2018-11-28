If your makeup collection is just never complete, then there's a trending gift you're sure to love. The best beauty advent calendars of 2018 give you the chance to try out new products all month long. Because if there's something every beauty addict needs, it's the excuse to enjoy new products every dang day.

Based on the traditional advent calendars, which count down the days until Christmas, these beautified versions offer a dozen or more beauty products in each set. The idea is that you can open up a new eyeshadow or lip balm every day until the holidays. It's a fun twist on an old holiday tradition. Really, the only downside will be trying to restrain yourself from opening every box as soon as you get the calendar. Self-discipline can be tough.

So whether you're looking for holiday gifts or a little something for yourself, these advent calendars are a clever way to test out a ton of different products all throughout December. Plus, there's a niche for every beauty guru's taste. Calendars that specialise in perfumes, nail polishes, and skin care are also available. But probably the most fun calendars are the ones filled with shimmery, sparkly, glittery goods that are perfect for lighting up the long winter season.

1 Sephora Collection Wish Upon a Star Advent Calendar $29 Sephora With a dozen of Sephora's own cosmetics and accessories included, this calendar would make a great gift for any beauty guru on your list. Sponge applicators, false lashes, and glitter are just a few of the goodies included in this set.

2 Charlotte Tilbury Naughty and Nice Magic Box $200 Charlotte Tilbury A dozen makeup treasures from the luxe brand are included in this super-glam box. A mix of full-size and trial-size goodies are included in this advent calendar. Eyeshadow creams, masks, and cleansers are all a part of this set.

3 Atelier Cologne Discovery Advent Calendar $59 Sephora This advent calendar invites you to discover Atelier's unique blend of floral, fruity, and woodsy scents. Seventeen tester colognes, as well as a variety of scented soaps, shower gels, and lotions, round out this generous calendar. Maybe Clémentine California or Iris Rebelle will become your new signature scent.

4 Target Beauty Box Beauty Advent Calendar $20 Target Your favorite drugstore beauty brands get celebrated in this nifty 12-piece set. Makeup primer, highlighting powder, and a makeup brush are all part of this countdown to Christmas set.

5 Ciaté London Mini Mani Month Nail Set $59 Sephora Countdown to the holidays with this generous set of nail polishes from the innovative London brand. Twenty mini nail polishes in a wide variety of shades make up the bulk of this calendar. There's also a full-size polish, nail treatments, and two sheets of nail transfers included as well.

6 AMOREPACIFIC 12 Days of Essential Beauty Collection $65 Neiman Marcus This collection of botanical essentials just might revamp your skincare routine for good. Peels, oils, gels, and masks are just a few of the skincare treats included in this set. It's a great way to treat your skin in the days leading up to the holiday season.

7 NYX Sugar Trip 24 Days Of Beauty Advent Calendar $39 Ulta This bright, bold calendar includes some of the brand's most beloved eyeshadow, lip, and highlighter shades. With fourteen mini lip shades and ten blendable powder products, this gift from NYX is almost impossible to beat. Also, with shade names such as Peanut Brittle and Twisted, this fun brand will never leave you bored.

8 QVC Beauty Christmas Advent Calendar 24-Piece Collection $55 QVC With goodies from brands such as LAVANILA, Julep, and Sigma, this collection from QVC is pretty darn luxe. Gel eyeliner, brow powder, and a hair mask are included in this calendar of daily surprises.

9 ULTA 12 Days of Beauty $18 Ulta Highlighters, an eye crayon, and a shimmer blush are just a few of the products in this set. This holiday will be all about the sparkle and shimmer. Trendy items such as a glitter lip topper are also in this set, making it a great way to try out new looks.

10 Macy's 25-Piece Advent Calendar Set $150 Macy's Anastasia Beverly Hills, IT Cosmetics, MAC, and Sunday Riley are among the brands represented in this glorious calendar. Basically, it's a full selection of the biggest beauty brands in the business today. Makeup primers, mascaras, and even a soothing facial spray are all a part of this big-name collection.

11 MAD Beauty 12 Day Boxed Advent Calendar $23 ASOS Creams, balms, and bath fizzies mean this set is all about pampering. Make every day a spa day during the holiday countdown.