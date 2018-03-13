Spring is right around the corner, and as far as I'm concerned, the sunshine and warm breezes can't come soon enough. But now that we're about to say goodbye to winter, it's a good time to take stock of your facial skincare routine. You know, in the five seconds you have to think about things like that — somewhere in between a feeding session, a diaper blowout, and an attempted trip to the grocery store. Enter overnight face masks, the harried mom's low-maintenance, cost-effective version of a spa facial.

Like it or not, if you live in a climate that's just gone through a dry, cold winter, your skin is probably feeling the effects. And if you're going to be spending any time soaking up springtime rays (while pushing the swing at the playground, obvs), you'll want to make sure your skin is prepped with extra moisture.

Whatever it is you're looking for in a skin treatment, you can find an overnight treatment to fit the bill. There are formulas for firming, anti-aging, blemish correction, dry skin, and more. And there are options for any budget — though this might be one where you can justify a little splurge. Because even the fanciest overnight mask is still cheaper — and infinitely more attainable — than a day at the spa, right? So go ahead, treat yo' self.

Kiehl’s Ginger Leaf & Hibiscus Firming Mask Kiehl’s Ginger Leaf & Hibiscus Firming Mask ($54, Kiehl's) This firming face mask from Kiehl's looks so much like strawberry frosting that it might be hard to resist spooning some into your mouth (this is one to keep far away from the kids). But instead of ingesting it, you'll want to massage it onto your face and neck and let it work its magic to firm up and smooth your skin. The star ingredients are ginger leaf (which works to minimize fine lines and wrinkles) and hibiscus (which moisturizes skin in both the short- and long-term).

Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask ($45, Glow Recipe) This pretty-in-pink sleeping mask features antioxidant-rich watermelon extract for its soothing, skin-restoring properties. Glow Recipe, which curates natural Korean beauty products, even provides a video so you can get a preview of how the treatment works. Some product separation is expected, so you'll want to give it a quick stir with the included tiny spoon before applying. And, although designed as a sleeping mask, you can take a shortcut and apply it as a quick ten-minute treatment as well.

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Triple Power Intensive Overnight Mask L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Triple Power Intensive Overnight Mask ($9, Target) This affordable, no-nonsense formula is designed to tone, firm, and lift the skin on your face, neck, and jawline. It claims to be the first nighttime treatment that combines Pro-Xylane — a sugar-protein hybrid created by Lancome to defend the skin against water loss, according to Truth in Aging — with botanical extract Centella asiatica, an herb that may reduce swelling and improve circulation, as explained by Livestrong.

Origins Drink Up Intensive Origins Drink Up Intensive ($27, Origins) As the name indicates, this concoction is specially designed for dry skin. Thanks to Japanese seaweed as well as avocado and apricot kernel oils, it promises to "quench skin's thirst," increase moisture over time, and prevent signs of premature aging, according to the product website.

The Body Shop Tea Tree Anti-Imperfection Night Mask The Body Shop Tea Tree Anti-Imperfection Night Mask ($13, The Body Shop) This night mask combines tea tree oil (Community Trade, of course) with salicylic acid to create a blemish-fighting powerhouse. And they've clearly thought it all through, as the formula promises not to stain your pillowcase as it works its purifying and soothing magic. For an extra refreshing bit of self-care, The Body Shop recommends popping the jar in the fridge before applying it. Just don't get it mixed up with the baby food jars — though, if you do, it might not be the end of the world, since the Tea Tree Anti-Imperfection Night Mask is 100 percent vegan. Yum.

LANEIGE Water Sleeping Mask Sephora LANEIGE Water Sleeping Mask ($25, Sephora) The Water Sleeping Mask from LANEIGE just sounds like it's going to do amazing things for your face. As a hydrating gel, it promises to absorb into parched skin and reduce dryness, uneven texture, and fine lines and wrinkles. And if you're concerned about harsh chemicals, this one is a good option, as it has no parabens or phthalates, and is dermatologist-tested and noncomedogenic.

Fresh Black Tea Firming Overnight Mask Fresh Black Tea Firming Overnight Mask ($92, Fresh) If you're looking for a serious skin-firming treatment, consider the Black Tea Firming Overnight Mask from Fresh. The company describes the effects as "corset-like," making your complexion look more defined and contoured. And they've done a study to prove it: After a 28-day trial, 97 percent of testers reported that "their skin looked visibly healthier," says the website.

Too Cool for School Egg Mellow Cream Sephora Too Cool for School Egg Mellow Cream ($36, Sephora) This is one overnight mask that does not take itself too seriously. I don't know what egg mellow is, and it doesn't sound very good. But for some reason it reminds me of marshmallow fluff, and the push-button top reminds me of a can of hair mousse, so for those reasons it's got to be worth trying. As you might imagine from the name, it contains egg yolk extract as well as egg white extract, both of which are meant to nourish your skin. And it's much more than just a sleep mask: It also doubles (quintuples?) as a serum, priming moisturizer, eye cream, and neck cream.

Korres Advanced Brightening Sleeping Facial Korres USA Advanced Brightening Sleeping Facial ($48, Korres USA) This modestly sized jar offers some pretty huge solutions. Thanks to wild rose oil and vitamin C, this simple cream is designed to moisturize your skin, even out your skin tone, minimize fine lines, and even reduce the appearance of skin discoloration. And it works, quite literally, overnight: Eight hours after using it, Korres reports, 97 percent of women saw improved skin texture. After giving it a full two weeks, 97 percent of women saw improved skin radiance & elasticity.

Pixi Nourishing Sleep Mask Pixi Nourishing Sleep Mask ($22, Pixi) This overnight treatment is focused on healing and protecting your delicate facial skin, and is designed to seal in any other lotions or serum you've applied underneath. The company also recommends it as a travel companion: By applying it before you fly and leaving it on for the duration of the flight, you'll lock in moisture and combat that nasty, dry, recycled airplane air.

Julep Night Shift Sleeping Mask Julep Julep Night Shift Sleeping Mask ($34, Ulta) The Julep Night Shift Sleeping Mask promises to repair and retexturize your skin, and it's got the 30-person clinical trial to prove it. Ninety-seven percent of study participants reported improved elasticity, and 93 percent reported softer and smoother skin. It contains sodium hyaluronate, which, according to Truth in Aging, helps your skin absorb moisture more effectively, and reduces water loss.