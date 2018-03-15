12 Celebs Who Pledged Not To Have Sex Before Marriage

No matter how much you are into celebrity gossip, everyone loves knowing who is hooking up with who. Don't be ashamed, we can't help ourselves. But what about those celebs who aren't hooking up with anyone. No, not because they can't get it, but because they decide not to until they said, "I do." There are surprisingly many celebrities who decided to save themselves for marriage, before doing the dirty.

There are tons of singers who have made the list, like Kevin Jonas and Jessica Simpson. They are both known for being very religious, which probably had to do with why they decided to wait to have sex until marriage. And while some celebs decided to wait because of their religion, others just wanted to be reborn again after being hurt in the past, realizing that staying pure would allow them to develop a strong bond with their partner and make intimacy even more special on their big day.

For example, you know Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon waited until they were married to have sex? Mind blowing, right? There are so many famous people who have decided to be born-again virgins. Here are a few celebs who decided to wait until vows were exchanged before they had sex with their partner.

1 Kevin Jonas And Danielle Deleasa Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Remember that time The Jonas Brothers made purity rings popular? All these young girls decided to wait because these three pretty boys were saving themselves for their wedding night, too. It turns out the only one who actually ended up waiting until marriage was big brother Kevin Jonas who married Danielle Deleasa back in 2009.

2 Mariah Carey Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Apparently Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon decided to wanted to wait until marriage to make their first time special. Carey told Mirror, "I definitely don’t want to push it on anybody else. But we both have similar beliefs, and I just thought that it would be so much more special if we waited until after we were married. And it was, and it still is."

3 Jessica Simpson Evan Agostini/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jessica Simpson has always been very open about her virginity, even telling People, "My virginity is something I stand strong in." When she married Nick Lachey back in 2002, everyone freaked out. In a good way, of course. Nick Lachey was not a virgin, and added, "It's not always easy. But I do respect it. Virginity can be cool and sexy."

4 Sean Lowe Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images We all know Sean Lowe as the "Virgin Bachelor." Lowe opened up on the site I Am Second about his experience being on The Bachelor and his relationship with his faith. [NEEDS QUOTE FROM VIDEO - THEN CLOSE RELATING IT BACK TO BEING VIRGIN]

5 DeVon Franklin and Meagan Good Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images DeVon Franklin and Meagan Good have a book called The Wait. It's about — you guessed it — waiting until marriage to have sex. Franklin took the vow to be reborn again when he became a minister. "It was very tough," Good told Entertainment Tonight. "It's interesting because I think it was harder for me," he said. The pair married in 2012.

6 Zac Hanson Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Howard Stern can bring out anyone's secrets and back in 2007 he got the youngest sibling, Zac Hanson, to reveal that he waited until marriage to have sex, according to Bustle. On the show, Hanson said, "Everybody’s got their own preference. I’m not telling everybody, 'Don’t have premarital sex,' I’m just saying, I didn’t. And that seemed like the right thing to do for me." Aww Zac, we always knew you were our favorite Hanson brother.

7 Tamera Mowry Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Tamera Mowry admitted to having sex one time before marriage, according to E News, but felt guilty and decided to save herself for marriage. "I don't know how to explain this," she said to HOT97NY. "I'm religious, so I waited until I was 29 to lose my virginity... You may not understand this [but] I did it, then I felt guilty, then I became celibate until I got married." Mowry married Fox News correspondent Adam Housley at the age of 29.

8 Adriana Lima Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images "They have to respect that this is my choice," Lima said in a GQ interview in 2006, when asked about what her previous boyfriends thought about her decision to not have sex until she was married. "If there’s no respect, that means they don’t want me." Yes! Adriana Lima waited till she was married to Serbian basketball player, Marko Jaric. She was 27 when the couple wed.

9 Carrie Underwood Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images America's sweetheart Carrie Underwood reportedly told Slate Magazine back in 2007 that she was saving herself for marriage, reported Fox News. She then married hockey player Mike Fisher in 2010.

10 Tim Tebow Rich Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Football player Tim Tebow confirmed that he was saving himself for marriage, according to Sporting News. Who knows if this is really the reason why he and Olivia Culpo broke up — or if they were even dating in the first place.

11 Lolo Jones Andy Lyons/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images American hurdler Lolo Jones talked about being a virgin back in 2012, in an interview with Mary Carillo for HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel. She said, "There’s virgins out there, and I want to let them know that it’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life. Harder than training for the Olympics. Harder than graduating from college has been to stay a virgin before marriage. I’ve been tempted, I’ve had plenty of opportunities.”