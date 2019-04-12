There are few joys more pure than adopting a dog into your family. They are sources of unconditional love, trust, and companionship, and providing for them is a true gift of life. When you're looking to adopt, there are many things to consider — chief among them is the breed's temperament. If you're an active family, you'll want a dog who can keep up. If your family is more laid-back, you want a dog that is fairly chill. Sometimes, you just want a good nap buddy. If that's the case, here are 12 dog breeds that are total couch potatoes, ready to curl up and watch some Netflix.

Just as dogs come in all shapes and sizes, so do they come in temperament. For instance, a Hungarian vizsla will require an extreme amount of activity, and would do best in a family who loves the outdoors and has plenty of room for the dog to run. The same goes for a Weimaraner and some terrier breeds. On the other end of the spectrum, dogs that require less activity tend to be bred for their size, be it extra large or very little, if you look at scientific dog rankings that measured activity levels via a smart dog collar. Big, lumbering dogs like to sleep just as much as little lap dogs, and there's a lot to love about both.

But in no official order, here are 12 couch-loving breeds to consider.

1. Shih Tzu Giphy My Havanese Shih Tzu mutt is the laziest dog I have ever had the privilege to have in my family. She has two speeds — "asleep" and "wants to be asleep." She is morally opposed to the zoomies, and only gives in to them under extreme agitation from the 7-year-old and a squeaky toy. Even then, it lasts but a moment before she flops over like a fainting goat and gives into her more sluggish true self. They're wonderful dogs, but they do require frequent grooming, which can get expensive.

2. Rottweiler Giphy My Rottweiler, Frankie, was a furry footstool of a dog. It would get to the point where when we would go for long walks with our other dog, an Akita, we'd have to chain them together and let the Akita drag his lazy butt around. While they do great when they are exercising, they prefer short bouts of activity as opposed to long stretches, reported Business Insider. Also, fair warning, every Rottie I've known thought they were a lap dog. 100 plus pounds of extremely gassy, shedding lap dog. They are very trainable, but require intensive socialization from puppyhood on, so if you're not prepared for that level of care, a Rottie might not be right pup for you. My husband is an adept dog trainer, and the only reason we had one.

3. Newfoundland Giphy Newfies are gentle giants, according to the American Kennel Club, and are slow to do just about anything. If my family and I ever leave New York City, we are getting one of these lovely fuzzbuckets. They're trainable, amenable, love kids, and they are just as excited about Game of Thrones as you are because that means dim living rooms full of snacks and pillows, and a cushy place to chill. Fair warning: you will burn out a few vacuums per year from cleaning up their shedding fur.

4. Bulldog Giphy Just look at that dog. Does it look like it's about to run a marathon, or does it look like it's going to put its flat little chin on your leg and beg for a bite of that hot dog you have there? Bulldogs like walks, they love playing in the cool air, but they really like chilling out in the air conditioner, nomming some biscuits and getting belly rubs.

5. Great Dane Giphy My neighbor has the single largest Great Dane I've ever met in my life. Poopolini puts Marmaduke to shame. He also lives with four growing kids and loves on them like it's his only goal in life, just as long as he can love them from the comfort of his bed — a full bottom bunk in the oldest's room. They're known for being kind of lazy and one of the friendliest breeds imaginable, noted Dogstime. If they're a couch potato, they're taking up the whole thing. Just make sure their couch or bed is low to the floor, because this breed is known for developing joint problems as they age.

6. Pug Giphy Yeah, pugs are lazy. There, I said it. They sleep about 14 hours per day, according to the ASPCA, and are happiest snuggled up next to their owners. They're also quite friendly, love trips to the park, and will eat everything in sight.

7. Havanese Giphy Havanese want to be wherever you are. If you happen to spend a lot of time on the sofa, so will they. They've been bred for companionship for hundreds of years, and people are by and large a lazy bunch, noted Dogstime. The Havanese are merely adapting. They're also sweet as pie and cute as a button.

8. Basset Hound Giphy Have you ever tried to move a sleeping Basset Hound? Let me tell you, it's not easy. While they're known for their howl and long ears, they're equally famous for the lethargic gate and love of the naps. They're drooly beasts that love a good scratch and a nice place to dig. My poor yard growing up was full of pits from where our basset tried to dig something up. They're as easy going as they come, wrote Hillspet, and if you've got a soft couch, you're their best friend.

9. Chow Chow Giphy These dogs are known as "the cat of the dog world" for good reason. They love to sleep, noted Dogtime, they don't love cuddling, and they're quite aloof. I love them, but I understand that they're not great with kids. (Obviously, there will be exceptions to this statement.) However, if you're looking for a low energy, cold weather companion, this is your dog.

10. Akita henrycavill on Instagram Henry Cavill has an Akita, so one would think that Superman's dog would have to keep up with the Kryptonian hero, right? Ha. While Akitas do love a long walk, or even a trip to the dog park, they're huge and heavy and they get hot really fast. Business Insider noted they're active for a whole 44 minutes each day. Akitas aren't for everyone, though. They are spectacular dogs and do really well with veteran trainers as their owners, but they're sensitive, and can be stubborn. And holy heck the fur. I can't begin to tell you how long it used to take me to brush my Brownie's fur. Hours. Days. I think maybe I still am, and she's been gone for several years.

11. Pekingese Giphy These dogs don't love exercise, according to the ASPCA. They're also not too keen on roughhousing, people who don't immediately compliment their furry mane, and dudes named "Chad." (No reason given for that last one, I thought it was weird, too.)