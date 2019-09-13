12 Funny 'Friday The 13th' Memes That Fans Will Get A Kick Out Of
I've been a scaredy-cat ever since I was a kid. Movies like Gremlins, Halloween, and Friday the 13th terrify the bejesus out of me and give me literal nightmares, so I've stayed away from them since the time someone tricked me into watching Child's Play by telling me it was a kid-friendly film. (I still haven't forgiven her for that). I've always felt left out of horror film culture because people who enjoy it seem to have so much fun being scared. But these Friday the 13th memes that are sure to make the rounds on your social media feed are usually more funny than frightening.
Besides the classic slasher flick with the iconic villain Jason Voorhees, many people consider the actual date of Friday the 13th unlucky, even though it's a relatively new superstition, reported Vox. Whether you'll be watching a gory movie in anticipation of Halloween next month or ducking bad omens, kick back and enjoy a few memes today. Some of these are for the superstitious, while others are for you Friday The 13th movie fans. Unlucky 13 or not, we're all lucky when the internet joins forces for laughs. And I'll be chuckling along with everyone else... from behind my security blanket.
1. Jason On The Eve Of Friday The 13th
2. Don't Try to Fight It
3. That Feeling When You Want to Change Careers But You're Freddy Krueger
4. Pika-chu chu chu, ahh ahh ahh
So much about the Friday the 13th movie has become pop culture gold, like the whisper sound effects heard in the movie. Whether you hear "ki ki ki" or "ch ch ch" (Mental Floss reported the scary sound is ki), you recognize it immediately. And so does Pika-chu chu chu.
5. And This Is Why I Can't Wear Crocs
I'm glad someone else finally sees it: Crocs go with Jason's hockey mask. And while you can't deny how comfortable they are, I'll have to pass. Looks like Jason might be wearing a pair tonight, though. On his face.
6. Free Hugs
Imgur user SurvivorsWelcomed wrote in the caption, "Drawn by me, just thought I would post it here. Actually kinda happy with how it turned out." I think it went well, too. Except I'm still not giving any bloody hugs today.
7. We All Need Coffee Breaks
Don't mind me. Just keeping it casual with my mask and machete over here, folks. No one gets hurt as long as the coffee's hot.
8. If Jason Voorhees Had Social Media
9. Bob Ross Portraits I'd Like To See
10. Moooom, They Keep Calling Me Jason!
11. How To Scare Jason Away
12. TGIF
"Friday" by Rebecca Black would definitely be the song stuck in his head while he goes about his business. It's a bit of oldie at this point, by about seven years. But what's a couple of summers to a homicidal zombie-freak?