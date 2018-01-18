12 Heart-Warming Quotes About Stepparents That Give Them Their Due

We can all agree, it's not easy being a parent. You have to raise your kids the best you can without messing them up. But if there is anything harder than being a parent, it's being a stepparent. You have all the responsibilities of a parent, yet there are so many boundaries you can't cross. It's an under-appreciated job that's actually one of the noblest things you can do: loving a child that's not your own. So here's a list of positive quotes about being a stepparent that sum up how difficult their role can be, but for how great they are for accepting it.

The movies alway make stepparents look evil, but in reality, most of them are far from that. As someone who has grown up with many stepmoms (my dad likes to get married), I have to say it kept things interesting and made going to my dad's house fun. You just have another person in your life to give you attention, and you get a bonus mom or dad, which hopefully results in more presents. If you're lucky you'll get bonus siblings, too. I'm mean yes it's hard, but blending families is the new normal. You don't have to share the same DNA with someone for them to be a part of your family.

So if you're a stepparent who needs a little pep in your step, here are some happy quotes about stepparents that prove it's not all that bad.

1 "Families don't have to match. You don't have to look like everyone else to love them." — Leigh Anne Tuohy Giphy It's true you don't need to have the same facial features to love someone. I mean, you love your dog, don't you? And you don't look like your dog...

2 "Stepparents are not around to replace a biological parent, rather to augment a child's life experience." — Azriel Johnson Stepparent's aren't there to replace someone else. Rather, they should be viewed as someone who's going to create new experiences for the family, not take over someone's original role (this isn't a TV sitcom). It's almost like having a built-in family friend.

3 "The only steps in this house are the stair steps and the only half in this house is the half & half creamer."- Al Hodson This is a silly quote that really embraces a new member into the folds of the family. Let's hope you're moving into one like this.

4 "Dear Bio Parent: I will not love my stepchild under your conditions. I will love then unconditionally." — The Sassy Step Mama You don't need anyone's permission to love someone (though maybe you should ask before you take them on an ice cream outing). This is a good quote for a stepparent who is unfairly getting serious shade from a biological parent.

5 "A good stepparent can literally turn the life of a child around." — Unknown Sometimes all a kid needs is someone not from their original family to help out with certain life situations. Remember when you would listen or talk to to anyone but your own parents?

6 "Anyone can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a stepdad."- Unknown Giphy A good stepfather is someone that can be a father and a friend all at the same time. Plus not all parents get their mom or dad status by choice (accidents happen!) but a stepparent knows what they're getting before they sign their name on the dotted line.

7 "Who cares if another woman or man loves your child, plays with your child, or builds a healthy relationship with your child — either way your child is benefiting." — Jessica James It's true — a child can't have too much love, so as long as a stepparent has a fun and healthy relationship with their new kids, there's no reason to start drama. Don't be jelly.

8 "A child cannot have too many people who love them and want to help them succeed." — Unknown I mean the best part of stepparents is just having more people in your life who care about you and are rooting for you. It may make family gatherings annoying but at least it keeps things interesting.

9 "Behind a lot of great kids is a stepparent who stepped up, stepped in and gave a sh*t." — Unknown Giphy Sad but true, not all families (in fact most don't) grow up in a cookie-cutter setting where the biological mom and dad and kids all live happily ever after in a two-story house. For numerous reasons, a child may find themselves with a stepparent in their life, and sometimes these adults can turn out to be the most present, involved, and positive role model for a young child.

10 "Remember why you chose to come together in the first place — the love that you have for your partner. Your partner's children are an extension of them and this makes them just as important to your happiness." — Beth Huber Maybe you fell in love with someone and unexpectedly gained a whole other family. Don't let your surprise keep it from turning out for the best.

11 "It's not flesh and blood but the heart that makes us father and son." — Johann Schiller Experiences can bring people together stronger than blood and DNA, and your relationship with your BFF from childhood is proof of that.