12 Ice Cream Desserts You Can Make At Home For A Sweet Treat

My family and I love summer for all the cliché reasons, and at the top of the list is finding refreshing ways to stay cool. We're talking pools, sprinklers, ocean waves, and yes, eating ice cream. Lots of it. Since we aren't traveling as much this summer due to, you know, a certain international pandemic, I'm attempting to keep summer as normal as possible by researching easy ice cream desserts to make at home. This year has been horrendous on so many levels and for so many reasons that in my humble opinion, we all deserve a scoop of ice cream (or three). And if we can make that even better with cookies, fudge, brownies, or any other added dessert, then why don't we?

Bring the ice cream party to your house with these delicious recipes I discovered thanks to some of my favorite food blogs. We're talking homemade ice cream sandwiches, salted peanut butter ice cream, Snickers pie — the list goes on, and believe me when I say every recipe is delicious. After all, research! Which one will you and your family make first? Here's to finding yummy ways to stay cool this summer and bringing some joy into your day.

1. No-Churn S'mores Ice Cream My Baking Addiction S'mores are a classic summer dessert on their own, but s'mores ice cream? Yes, please! My Baking Addiction's recipe is easy and delicious, and the only thing that's missing is a campfire.

2. Fudgy Brownie Cookie Dough Ice Cream Sandwiches Averie Cooks Combining two of my favorite desserts (brownies and cookie dough ice cream) is a match made in dessert heaven. Averie Cooks has the easy directions for fudgy brownie cookie dough ice cream sandwiches on her website. You're welcome.

3. Doughnut Ice Cream A Cozy Kitchen Remember when I said anything goes in 2020? Whew. A Cozy Kitchen, your doughnut ice cream recipe is sugary perfection.

4. Fried Ice Cream Cake Family Fresh Meals I used to love getting fried ice cream as a dessert when my family and I would go for Mexican food when I was little. Now I can make fried ice cream cake at home for my family thanks to Family Fresh Meals' easy recipe.

5. Salted Peanut Butter & Honey Ice Cream Cookies and Kate While I might not automatically think of peanut butter and honey as an ice cream flavor, Cookies and Kate has shown me why that's a ridiculous assumption. This salted peanut butter and honey ice cream recipe is delicious.

6. Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Ice Cream Sandwiches Adventures in Cooking Strawberries and rhubarb are two of my favorite summer fruits, so this strawberry rhubarb pie ice cream sandwich recipe from Adventures in Cooking was a no-brainer for this roundup. You can basically call it a fruit salad.

7. Easy Ice Cream Sandwich Cake Brown Eyed Baker Once again, recipe creators are going above and beyond with the dessert mashups. An ice cream sandwich and ice cream cake together in dessert harmony, Brown Eyed Baker? Wow.

8. Ultimate Snickers Ice Cream Pie Gimme Some Oven Yet another classic dessert that you can easily make at home, thanks to Gimme Some Oven. Sign me up, Snickers cake.

9. Ice Cream Cone Cupcakes Confessions of a Cookbook Queen This classic birthday party dessert is so perfect you don't even have to have a birthday to make it. You can find Confessions of a Cookbook Queen's ice cream cone cupcake recipe on her website.

10. Sweet & Salty Ice Cream Terrine Cookies and Cups Who else loves salty and sweet flavors mixed together? The crunch of pretzels and sweet treat of ice cream make Cookies and Cups' sweet and salty ice cream terrine one of my favorites.

11. Graham Cracker Milk Chocolate Ice Cream Sandwich Damn Delicious I love this twist on a classic ice cream sandwich by using graham crackers instead (again with that yummy crunch that you might not expect in an ice cream dessert). The graham cracker milk chocolate ice cream sandwich recipe from Damn Delicious is a total win.