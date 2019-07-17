Reading is an absolute passion in my home. As a former English major married to a total book nerd, the written word is essential to our family. We started reading to our children before they were even born, and now that they're 8 and 11, they can often be found up reading past their bedtime. Needless to say, I'm going to post pictures to Instagram, because I live for that sort of cuteness. I know I'm not the only one, so if you need some inspo, here are 12 Instagram captions for pictures of your kids reading.

It can be a real drag to think of new and fun things to say on Instagram every time you take a picture. You want something cute or sweet, but at the same time you just want to post the freaking pic and move on with your day. With things like reading, you might have a hard time whittling down the choices. I mean, you're no LeVar Burton, but books are life, and how cute is that series of pictures you just took? Whether you're staging a picture of your 2-year-old reading a Russian classic from Chekov or a selfie of the two of you reading some Seuss for the 40th time, there's the perfect caption for any occasion. If you can't think of one, look no further.

1. With Their Pet "Sometimes, your doggo needs to hear all about the perils of the kingdom, and sometimes, you're just practicing reading out loud." #reading #doggo

2. When You Have A Book, You're Never Bored "Teach them young to always bring a book with them no matter where they go, that way they have something to do, and it isn't asking you, 'Are we done yet?'" #DMVsSuck #BooksDont

3. Selfies “There are many little ways to enlarge your world. Love of books is the best of all.” – Jacqueline Kennedy Jackie O was a noted supporter of the arts and the importance of literacy, not only as First Lady, but also in her private life. This quote really sums up what it feels like to read with your child, even if it's just reading Chicka Chicka Boom Boom over and over again until you can recite the entire thing from memory.

4. No Shame In Your Game “A children's story that can only be enjoyed by children is not a good children's story in the slightest.” ― C.S. Lewis #MiddleGradeGreatBooks #LoveLibraries

5. Up Late "Finally, from so little sleeping and so much reading, his brain dried up and he went completely out of his mind." ― Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra, Don Quixote I am equal parts irritated at how crabby he'll be in the morning, and proud that he's reading past his bedtime. #likemommalikeson #bibliophile #LeVarBurtonWouldBeProud

6. Unmistakable Bookstore Glee "I get it, I feel the same way in a bookstore. It's just not socially acceptable to dance with joy in the aisles." #IDoItAnyway #BookHappiness

7. Reading Together "When you're much older, and you can't remember these days, I'll pull out this picture to show you how you lit up with joy in each other's presence. How something so simple as sharing a funny book would light your eyes, and fill your hearts. I will remember, and I will tell you all about how your sister asked you to reread the silly parts, and how you made voices and peeked over to make sure she was laughing. I'll remember, and I'll tell you."

8. Reading To Them “A good library will never be too neat, or too dusty, because somebody will always be in it, taking books off the shelves and staying up late reading them.” ― Lemony Snicket, Horseradish

9. Huddled Over A Good Book "Reading should not be presented to children as a chore, a duty. It should be offered as a gift." —Kate DiCamillo #ReadTogether #BondingWithBooks

10. Lost In The Pages Of A Paperback Courtesy Cat Bowen "Dear Sir or Madam, will you read my book? It took me years to write, will you take a look? It’s based on a novel by a man named Lear, And I need a job, so I want to be a paperback writer." — Paul McCartney and John Lennon, "Paperback Writer"

11. On A Chill Afternoon Courtesy Cat Bowen “One glance at a book and you hear the voice of another person, perhaps someone dead for 1,000 years. To read is to voyage through time.” ― Carl Sagan