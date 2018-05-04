12 Instant Pot Cinco De Mayo Recipes For A Fast & Festive Treat

Holidays offer the perfect chance to try out new recipes with your family, and plenty of people will celebrate Cinco de Mayo with delicious food. Even if you're a little short on time this May, there are more than a few Instant Pot Cinco de Mayo recipes that take no time at all. With any luck, you'll be thrilled with these delicious and savory meals, courtesy of your very own pressure cooker.

It helps to have a little background about Cinco de Mayo, the holiday that inspires these yearly celebrations and feasts. Cinco de Mayo celebrates the Mexican army's defeat of French forces at the Battle of Puebla in 1862, according to History.com. It was an unlikely win in a David and Goliath type of situation. (Side note: Cinco de Mayo is not Mexican independence day.) A relatively minor holiday in Mexico, the day has taken on a new life in the United States. Thanks in part to the work of Latino activists in the 1960s, the holiday originally raised awareness about the people of Puebla and their ability to hold off the French forces, as noted in the Independent. Over time, Cinco de Mayo has become a celebration of the growing hispanic population in the United States.

So if you want to join the party on May 5, consider some Mexican fare for dinner. Seriously, you might just develop a newfound appreciation for oxtail.

1 Instant Pot Perfect Carnitas A Spicy Perspective Make your own amazing pork dish with this recipe. The Instant Pot perfect carnitas from A Spicy Perspective will become a family favorite in no time.

2 Crock Pot Mexican Chicken GoodLife Eats It's the very definition of comfort food. The Crock Pot Mexican chicken from GoodLife Eats is perfectly tender and satisfying. You can enjoy it in tacos, on salads, or all by itself.

3 Instant Pot Chicken Mole Well Plated If you're new to mole sauce, then you're in for a treat. It's a complex and wonderful flavor. Give it a shot with the Instant Pot chicken mole from Well Plated.

4 Instant Pot Pork Poblano Skillet Enchiladas Table For Two If a picture is worth a thousand words, this photo says it all. These Instant Pot pork poblano skillet enchiladas from Table for Two are incredibly hearty and delicious.

5 Instant Pot Barbacoa Beef Taste and Tell Yes to barbacoa. The Instant Pot barbacoa beef from Taste and Tell is a quick meal that's perfectly seasoned. Throw it on a taco, add a squeeze of lime, and your dinner is all set.

6 Instant Pot Cilantro Lime Rice Two Peas & Their Pod This is the perfect complement for all of your beef, chicken, or pork entrees. The Instant Pot cilantro lime rice from Two Peas & Their Pod is full of flavor.

7 Instant Pot Salsa Verde Chicken Cookies and Cups This classic dish is easier than ever to make, thanks to everyone's favorite kitchen gadget. The Instant Pot Salsa Verde chicken from Cookies & Cups is juicy and bursting with flavor.

8 Mexican Quinoa Stew Cookie + Kate It's basically a veggie version of chicken tortilla soup. The Mexican quinoa stew from Cookie + Kate offers a trendy spin on classic flavors.

9 Crockpot Spicy Chicken Tortilla Soup Half Baked Harvest If regular tortilla soup is more your jam, then this recipe is perfect. The Crockpot spicy chicken tortilla soup from Half Baked Harvest is best enjoyed with a bowl full of salty tortilla chips.

10 Instant Pot Paleo Tacos Al Pastor Pork, pineapples, and plantains all go into the Instant Pot Paleo tacos al pastor from Once a Month Meals. Plus, this magical recipe freezes well, so you can make enough to enjoy it the rest of the month as well.

11 Pressure Cooker Refried Beans Mel's Kitchen Cafe Need some creamy refried beans to round out your menu? The pressure cooker refried beans from Mel's Kitchen Cafe takes dried pinto beans and turns them into this fantastic dish in just over 30 minutes. It will make you appreciate the Instant Pot's powers even more.