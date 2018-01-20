12 Instant Pot Recipes That Increase Milk Supply — Your Two Obsessions, Combined

For breastfeeding moms, there's not a ton of time in the day to focus on the little things you might've devoted endless hours to before — or the big things, to be honest. When it comes to diving into everyday responsibilities like cooking, it can seem like a long, drawn out chore. Especially if you're already stressed and trying to keep milk supply up, you need something simple, healthy, and efficient that will nourish you and your family. These instant pot recipes that increase milk supply tackle everything a nursing mom needs in her life, and they sound so yummy, you'll want to cook up ASAP.

People are obsessed with instant pots because of the super speedy way they can create any dish, from simple to complex, in a fraction of the time it would take to make them via the traditional oven or stovetop method. The next time you find yourself stressing about cooking and your milk supply, or even just want a quick recipe to throw together, grab your pressure cooker and whip up one of these options for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or any snack in between. Things like steel cut oats, eggs, hummus, squash, and soup only graze the top of the possibilities for yummy recipes at your disposal.

So as you're putting together your next meal, make sure your food works for you. For quick, simple, milk-increasing recipes (that are actually healthy and yummy, too), head to your kitchen, grab the instant pot, and go forth with one of the options below.

1 Cinnamon-Raisin Steel Cut Oats Healthy Aperture This simple yet delicious cinnamon-raisin steel cut oats recipe from Healthy Aperture is ideal for breakfast, but feels hearty enough to have to lunch, too. Kelly Mom shared that oats are a great source of iron, promote relaxation, lower cholesterol, and of course, increase milk supply — these are all solid arguments that make this dish a winner.

2 Breakfast Egg Bites Missfoodaddict Eat, Travel, Vlog on YouTube Not only is Missfoodaddict's breakfast egg bites recipe packed with flavor, but they're fun to eat, too. Who doesn't love bite-sized treats? They're made with spinach, red bell peppers, milk, parmesan cheese, and of course, eggs. Your body needs protein in order to produce milk, according to Baby Foode, and eggs are a great way to help nourish your body for milk production.

3 Sweet Potatoes A Pinch of Healthy Sweet potatoes are considered a superfood, and although there isn't a lot of study connecting them to milk supply, moms swear by their milk-producing power. They're often considered a galactagogue, which is why this instant pot sweet potato recipe from A Pinch Of Healthy is great if you're in the mood for it.

4 Spaghetti Squash Instant Pot on YouTube In order to maintain a strong milk supply, it's important to shoot for at least three veggies a day, reported Cafe Mom, and spaghetti squash is one of the most underrated ones available. Not only is it a healthy AF, but it's a genuinely delicious vegetable and also a legit noodle substitute. That's why this spaghetti squash recipe, from who else but the foodies behind Instant Pot, is a must-have.

5 Minestrone Soup lifemadesweeter on Instagram Speaking of needing at least three different veggies a day as a nursing mom, minestrone soup packs everything you want to help boost your health, veggie intake, and more, into one deliciously warm soup. With carrots, celery, garlic, oregano, basil, thyme, tomatoes, just to name a few, you can't go wrong in nourishing your body with this dish from Life Made Sweeter.

6 Red Velvet Beet Soup This red velvet beet soup recipe contains a lot of carrots, beets, and fresh herbs - all great foods for your health. Top 10 Home Remedies shared that "both carrots and beetroot contain a good amount of beta-carotene, which is said to increase the supply of breast milk." So get to cooking with Letty Flatt's recipe.

7 Brown Rice Oatmeal with a Fork Because brown rice is a hormone stimulant, it's also great for breast milk production according to Nursing Angel. For moms trying to strengthen their supply or keep it flowing smoothly, this instant pot brown rice recipe from Oatmeal With A Fork makes a great side.

8 Chicken Vegetable Soup Best Recipe Box on YouTube As mentioned earlier, both protein and veggies are a great source of strength for breastfeeding moms. Best Recipe Box's instant pot chicken veggie soup recipe provides protein, green and leafy veggies, and carrots (all of which pack a unique punch in contributing to milk production). And who doesn't love chicken soup?

9 Apple Cider addapinch on Instagram Not only does an apple a day keep the doctor away, but oranges are on the list of fruits to eat when you're breastfeeding for better flow and production. Considering apples and oranges are the two main ingredients in this cozy apple cider from Addapinch, you're looking a delicious, milk-producing drink.

10 Parmesan Garlic Artichokes Family Fresh Meals Cooking Baby Food pointed out that the need for magnesium increases in nursing moms, and one of the best ways to increase your magnesium is to eat artichokes (also rich in iron). If you're having difficulty keeping your supply high, try upping your magnesium intake with this garlic artichoke recipe from Family Fresh Meals.

11 Coconut Milk Yogurt Believe it or not, there is a such a thing as "good fats" that your body needs to stay healthy, and this becomes especially important when you're breastfeeding, according to Pregnancy Magazine. Greek yogurt is one of the top foods to eat to ensure your body is getting healthy fat to help boost milk production. Not to mention eating coconut sky rockets the levels of medium chain triglycerides (MCT) in your breast milk too, according to UpSpring Baby. This coconut milk yogurt concoction from Allergy Free Alaska looks and sounds pretty appealing.