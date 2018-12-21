12 New Joanna Gaines Products Are Coming To Target On December 26, & They Are *Good*
I love the holiday season and the joy of opening up presents. But, let's be honest, a whole lot of gifts will be getting returned the minute Christmas is over. If you're planning on pocketing some of that money to buy what you really want, then you're going to love these new Joanna Gaines products coming to Target on December 26. From bedding to faux greenery to dinnerware, the new Joanna-inspired household items are everything you actually want in your life.
Starting the day after Christmas, the new Hearth & Hand with Magnolia winter assortment, created in collaboration with Chip and Joanna Gaines, will be available exclusively at Target. This is the first time bedding will be included in the collection, and the earthy, textured, embroidered options are dreamy. "A well-thought-out bedroom begins with a bed that looks and feels comfortable,” said Joanna, in an interview with Target. “My new bedding collection is all about layering soft linens and textiles like patterned pillows. I like to start with soft cotton sheets and then add in a bit of texture like the raw edge and simple stitch design of these pillows."
In addition to bedroom staples, the new items in the Hearth & Hand line-up include affordable items to spruce up your dining table, your work space and your living room. Below you'll find 12 of my favorite items I'm totally swooning over.
1Black & White Stoneware Bowl
These embossed stoneware bowls add interesting texture to your table, and are perfect for serving special desserts, like berry cobbler or your go-to ice cream.
2Faux Fiddle Leaf in Terracotta Pot
Faux Fiddle Leaf Plant in Terracotta Pot
Finally, a fiddle leaf I can't kill! I adore the look of these plants but don't exactly have the green thumb needed to keep them thriving. Fortunately, Joanna has included an adorable tabletop-sized faux fiddle leaf in her latest line.
3Organic Sheet Set
Sheet Set Organic Ticking Stripe
Start your new year with some new sheets and who knows what kind of possibilities you'll wake up to!
4Table Lamp
This lightweight table lamp oozes mid-century modern charm. It's available in white and black, but I love the natural look of the white shade with gold details.
5Embroidered Comforter Set
This eclectic embroidered comforter would add some visual interest to any bedroom. It's available in both tonal cream and railroad gray.
6Stay Curious Sign
This simple wall banner feels minimalist yet motivating. I love wall art that feels airy, like this one does. Plus, it's got a great message for adults and kids alike.
7Textured Pillow Shams
If you layer these textured pillow shams on top of the complementary embroidered comforter set, you can create a really nuanced, soothing space.
8Simple Stripe Comforter Set
Comforter Set - Simple Stripe with Stitch Embroidery
This neutral comforter looks earthy and chic in equal measures. I love the dreamy stitch embroidery details.
9You Got This Bowl
If there's one thing Joanna is known for, it's her attention to the littlest detail, and that's exactly what this bowl is all about. Inside you'll find the playful quote, "You got this."
10Cream Planter
Dried or faux flowers are the perfect way to add some natural elegance to a space. I love this freestanding planter paired with eucalyptus leaves.
11Faux Eucalyptus Wreath
This indoor wreath is perfect for all seasons and feels really modern and fresh.
12Desk Calendar
I'm obsessed with this simple desktop calendar. It's minimalist and interactive all at once.
After a very frustrating first birth experience, this Deaf mother wanted a change. Will the help of two Deaf doulas give the quality communication and birth experience this mom wants and deserves? Watch Episode Four of Romper's Doula Diaries, Season Two, below, and visit Bustle Digital Group's YouTube page for more episodes.