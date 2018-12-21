I love the holiday season and the joy of opening up presents. But, let's be honest, a whole lot of gifts will be getting returned the minute Christmas is over. If you're planning on pocketing some of that money to buy what you really want, then you're going to love these new Joanna Gaines products coming to Target on December 26. From bedding to faux greenery to dinnerware, the new Joanna-inspired household items are everything you actually want in your life.

Starting the day after Christmas, the new Hearth & Hand with Magnolia winter assortment, created in collaboration with Chip and Joanna Gaines, will be available exclusively at Target. This is the first time bedding will be included in the collection, and the earthy, textured, embroidered options are dreamy. "A well-thought-out bedroom begins with a bed that looks and feels comfortable,” said Joanna, in an interview with Target. “My new bedding collection is all about layering soft linens and textiles like patterned pillows. I like to start with soft cotton sheets and then add in a bit of texture like the raw edge and simple stitch design of these pillows."

In addition to bedroom staples, the new items in the Hearth & Hand line-up include affordable items to spruce up your dining table, your work space and your living room. Below you'll find 12 of my favorite items I'm totally swooning over.

9 You Got This Bowl Decorative Brass Bowl $5 Hearth & Hand If there's one thing Joanna is known for, it's her attention to the littlest detail, and that's exactly what this bowl is all about. Inside you'll find the playful quote, "You got this." See on Target

10 Cream Planter Cream Planter $20 Hearth & Hand Dried or faux flowers are the perfect way to add some natural elegance to a space. I love this freestanding planter paired with eucalyptus leaves. See on Target