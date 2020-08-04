Calling all peanut butter lovers: Since 2020 is the year to let yourself find all the simple joys, I thought what better way to share my love of peanut butter and desserts than with a post that combines the two. From cookies to ice cream and everything in between, I've turned to some of the best food bloggers for a list of the yummiest peanut butter dessert recipes out there. And yes, I'm officially drooling over here.

While we all know those with peanut allergies will be skipping this post altogether (which I completely understand, by the way), did you know that for the rest of us, peanuts have some health benefits? It's true. Studies show that peanuts are rich in protein, fat and various health nutrients, and more importantly, have been linked to a reduced risk of heart disease, according to researchers at the American College of Cardiology. I'm planning to keep that in mind as I dive into My Baking Addiction's Peanut Butter Cup Smores Brownies (see #10). Or perhaps when I try the No Bake Peanut Butter Snickers Cheesecake recipe by Confessions of a Cookbook Queen (#3). I can't decide!

But either way, I know my pandemic stockpile of peanut butter is about to get used in the best way possible.

1. Peanut Butter Chocolate-Stuffed Cookies Bakerella Other than jelly, I'm not sure anything else goes better with peanut butter than chocolate. A chocolate chip cookie is tough to beat, but adding peanut butter? Now you're talking. This peanut butter chocolate-stuffed cookie recipe from Bakerella is the one you'd make if you wanted to win the PTA Bake Sale.

2. Peanut Butter Cup Cookies Brown Eyed Baker Peanut butter lovers will tell you their favorite candy is usually a peanut butter cup, so I love how the Brown Eyed Baker takes it to the next level by surrounding that candy goodness with a cookie. Yum.

3. No-Bake Peanut Butter Snickers Cheesecake Confessions of a Cookbook Queen You had me at "no bake," Confessions of a Cookbook Queen. This peanut butter Snickers cheesecake is making my mouth water, and sounds like the perfect summer dessert when you don't want to turn on your oven.

4. Peanut Butter & Jelly Cookies Cookies and Cups For all the kids out there who love peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, could you think of a yummier cookie to try out? Not sure this peanut butter and jelly cookie from Cookies and Cups should pass for lunch, though.

5. Chocolate Peanut Butter Energy Balls Deliciously Yum I, for one, could use some extra energy, and if I have to eat chocolate and peanut butter to get some, then so be it. But seriously, these chocolate peanut butter energy balls look delicious.

6. Peanut Butter Cup Cheesecake Dip Family Fresh Meals This dessert dip makes a great party food, or hey, any random Tuesday afternoon. Graham crackers are perfect for dipping into this oh-my-scrumptious peanut butter cup cheesecake dip from Family Fresh Meals.

7. 6-Ingredient Chocolate Peanut Butter Fudge Pops Gimme Some Oven Summer is all about ice cream and popsicles, so I'm loving this chocolate peanut butter fudge pop recipe from Gimme Some Oven. And only six ingredients! A great recipe to make with your kids, provided they love peanut butter as much as you.

8. Pumpkin Patch Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake Half Baked Harvest Don't wait for fall to try this delicious-looking pumpkin patch chocolate peanut butter cake recipe from Half Baked Harvest. Just look at those peanut butter layers.

9. 7-Layer Bars Kitchen Confidante This 7-Layer bar recipe from Kitchen Confidante mixes three of my favorite foods together: peanut butter chips, chocolate chips, and coconut (and lots of other yummy ingredients). I'm available for samples, please.

10. Peanut Butter Cup S'Mores Brownies My Baking Addiction Bring the s'mores inside this year with this peanut butter cup s'mores brownie recipe from My Baking Addiction. I mean, can we say decadent and delicious?

11. Chocolate Peanut Butter Monster Milkshake Pint Sized Baker The giant milkshake trend is still alive and well, so thank goodness for small favors, right? Make one at home with this chocolate peanut butter monster milkshake recipe from the Pint-Sized Baker.