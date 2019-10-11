Let's put the head-patting and mild-mannered slogans away for the International Day Of The Girl, and instead focus on powerful photos of girls the world over who make us say, Oh hells yes.

From Mongolia to Gaza, girls are smashing it in their given hobbies and fields, as these stunning photos show. Whether or not they are familiar with the concept of taking up space, reclaiming their time, or owning their achievements, they are mayor of their damn spaces, their time has been claimed, and achievement is unlocked.

It's great that we teach girls that they can be astronauts, or marathoners, or district attorneys with backbones of titanium, but I would have been just as inspired as a child if someone told me "You know what girls are good at? Training freaking eagles to hunt prey for you, then return like a loyal retriever to the crook of your arm." THAT. That would have begun to pry my eyes open to the possibilities that are available to girls. Or perhaps, "You know what girls are good at? Shooting off a ski jump like artillery out of a cannon." Because, damn, girls are good at that too.

As you will see.

A Kazakh teenage girl eagle hunter near the city of Ulgii (Ölgii) in the Bayan-Ulgii Province in western Mongolia. (Photo by Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Here, the 2014 winner of a Mongolian "Golden Eagle Festival" poses with her bird that she has trained to hunt and kill, and looks like she's having a damn nice time doing it.

The Alexandra Trampoline Club in the impoverished township in Johannesburg, South Africa, 06 September 2017. (Kim Ludbrook/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

I call this the scorpion, a girl Magneto-ing herself in the air. Maybe she'll come down, maybe she won't. She's running this show.

A 6-year-old girl has demonstrated her swimming prowess by swimming across a 1200m (3937 ft.) wide river in Fengjie County, Chongqing. In total 6-year-old Tan Jiajia successfully swam across the Changjiang River for a distance of 1200 meters in only 27 minutes and 24 seconds. Quirky China/Shutterstock

Demonstrating exceeding chill, this 6-year-old has just conquered the Changjiang River in China, and appears pretty pleased about it.

Arrival of 16-year-old, Dutch girl, Laura Dekker in St.Maarten Yacht Club, in the Dutch Caribbean island of Sint Maarten on January 21, 2012. She becomes the youngest sailor who ever sailed around the world solo. AFP PHOTO / JEAN-MICHEL ANDRE = CROPPED VERSION = (Photo credit should read JEAN-MICHEL ANDRE/AFP/Getty Images)

Above, 16-year-old Laura Dekker sails into a Caribbean port after circumnavigating the globe solo-handed in her yacht. Odysseus could never.

A young Palestinian girl rides a horse while participating in the 'friends challange', a local horse jumping competition in Gaza City, Gaza, 02 March 2018. Photo: Mohammed Talatene/dpa (Photo by Mohammed Talatene/picture alliance via Getty Images)

In the above photo, a Palestinian girl does a light bit of show jumping in the Gaza strip, a patch of land clamped between two vices, and frequently subject to violent incursions.

Ski jumping practice in Planica, Slovenia on February 18, 2017. AFP PHOTO / Jure MAKOVEC

This coach isn't doing anything more than letting this girl throw her tiny body of a gigantic ski jump, high into the air, in a sport added this past Olympics to the roster of events that females can compete in, thanks to the advocacy of the very fly U.S. women's ski jumping team.

Avery Lin Gagliano participates in a masterclass in Munchen in 2013. (Photo by Tobias Hase/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Herein, a girl commands all 1,200 honking pounds of the grand piano before her in a masterclass, as one of the world's best sets of fingers.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, UNITED STATES - JULY 31: Keala Tomoda-Bannert of Hawaii advances to Round 2 of the Junior's 2019 VANS US Open of Surfing after winning Round 1 Heat 5 at Huntington Beach on July 31, 2019 in CA, USA. (Photo by Kenny Morris/WSL via Getty Images)

Seventeen-year-old Keala Tomoda-Bannert, a Hawaiian native, appears to be flying down a wave like a spear in this shot from the VANS U.S. open in July.

The world's youngest ever women's chess champion, 16-year-old Hou Yifan, pictures in China in 2011. (Kim Ludbrook/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

A friendly reminder that girls like Hou Yifan can explode your brain just by concentrating on your rook.

Indian mountaineer Poorna Malavath, 13, is poor Indian schoolgirl who is the youngest female to summit Mount Everest said she had never climbed a mountain before setting her sights on the world's highest peak. Malavath Poorna, the daughter of a tribal farm labourer, reached the top of the 8,848-metre (29,029-foot) peak on May 25 following a difficult and dangerous climb from the Tibetan side of the mountain. AFP PHOTO/Prakash MATHEMA

Poorna Malavath, 13, just decided to climb Mount Everest one day. That was her goal: climb tallest mountain in world. Had she climbed any other mountains? No! Did that stop her from reaching the top? F no!

A Ukranian girl performs an underwater synchronized swimming routine. (Andrey Nekrasov/imageBROKER/Shutterstock)

I've tried swimming with a can of seltzer and I can't do it, so I can't fathom how this girl is suspending herself upside-down in the splits, like a paragon of free will, but here we are. She's doing it.

August 1961: Susan Brown, Britain's youngest mountaineer, from Luton, Bedfordshire, celebrates her first birthday at a height of thousand feet in a gale force wind of 35 miles per hour, at Snowdonia National Park, Wales. (Photo by Peter Hall/Keystone Features/Getty Images)

NO ONE PUTS BABY IN A CORNER.

Happy International Day of the Girl, y'all. You can lend your support to girls the world over by clicking here.