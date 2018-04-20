12 Sex Positions According To Your Moon Sign That Are Out Of This World

Even if you're not a rock solid astrological enthusiast, you can gain a lot of insight (and entertainment) from your horoscope. This is especially true when it comes to your love life. Maybe you aren't sure how to steam things up in the bedroom, what position to try, or how to break out of a couple's rut, but if you're looking to turn up the heat (without committing to anything too far out of your comfort zone), there are sex positions according to your moon sign to try ASAP. Yes, they are out of this world.

Knowing your moon sign sign can help you better understand who you are, even if you don't buy into the whole "universe is telling you" things. According to Astrostyle.com, your moon sign is were the moon was when you were born. There are 12 moon signs, all accompanied by the elements fire, earth, air, and water. Even if you don't completely believe in the accuracy of your moon sign, it's a handy tool to reference when you're attempting to understand your emotions, your parenting style, and, yes, your love life.

Knowing your place among the stars is a fun way to analyze your disposition and emotions in regards to those around you. No matter what your sign, it's good to change things up in the bedroom every now and then. So with that in mind, here are some suggestions, based on your moon sign.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20) Giphy Taurus signs are sensual beings who like getting physical in a close, direct way. You might choose "basic" or "tested" moves in the bedroom, especially if they'll provide maximum contact for the most intimate interaction and connection. You likely utilize aphrodisiacs like candles and music, and know how to tap into your intuition and five senses. The reverse scoop, or missionary, will get you there. To do the reverse scoop, turn to your sides and face each other, eye contact and all.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20) Giphy A Gemini sign is adventurous. You're probably big on flirting, passionate, and prefer the kind of sex that's not necessarily of the "soul-mate connection" kind. You're a fan of different positions and variation to keep you from growing bored. Your new go-to should be in the vein of doggie style or in an upright position. It might sound difficult, but Gemini's are nothing if not determined (and fueled by the victory).

Cancer (June 21 – July 22) Giphy Cancers prefer to know what's on the inside before hopping in the sack, and they can struggle with actually letting people get to know who they are as individuals. But when they finally decide to do the deed, they're up for almost anything. New positions for you to try might be the wheelbarrow (a partner picks you up by your feet while you're on your hands and feet and pull you in at the waist), Sitting up cowgirl (sit, facing your partner with your legs wrapped around), or Tired Doggy, which is basically "doggie-style" but lying down.

Leo (July 23 – August 22) Giphy Leos are incredibly adventurous in the bedroom, and are always trying new positions and showing off their sensual skills. You prefer to have things done to you, as opposed to the other way around, too. You love the act itself, but are more interested in setting the scene with massive foreplay, toys, masks, handcuffs — you name it. A good position for a Leo is anything that involves a mirror, or anything that puts your body on full display.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22) Giphy As a Virgos you're a fan of efficiency and precision. No need for time-wasting when there's pleasure to be had. You don't mind trying new things, but not if they're overly complicated. If they are, you'll want to "practice" until it's right. A good move for you would be standing face-to-face. If it's shaky, though, try different variations, like propping a foot up on the table.

Libra (September 23 – October 22) Giphy As a Libra you may not initiate sex, but when it happens you're a fan of delicate touch and equality in the bedroom. In other words, you want to get what you give. Positions that give each partner equal work, such as 69 (one partner lays on their back, the other is on top with the face towards the feet for dual oral pleasure) are sure to be a win.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21) Giphy Scorpios are natural born leaders who prefer to be in control. You might not be great at showing emotions, but inside you're extremely passionate, which can sometimes lead to experimental sex (role-play, spanking, etc.). While you're all stocked up on toys and wild positions, give Amazon Warrior a try (your partner on their back with their knees to their chest while you squat so their legs are wrapped around you). You'll be calling the consensual shots in this position.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21) Giphy As a Sagittarius you love foreplay, especially if it's playful. You're spontaneous and always down for changing things up, even if that means having sex in a wild location. Basically, anything goes. Try giving a variation on doggie style, with your head closer to your feet, a try.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19) Giphy Capricorn lovers can go all night. While it might take you a while to feel comfortable with a partner, once you do you're patient and sensual and show a great amount of self-control. Try the sidesaddle position, when your partner lays with their knees bent and their legs apart. You'll slide in at an angle with a thigh on the outside of your partner's leg, and the other between their legs. It sounds difficult, but because of your patience you'll get it.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18) Giphy Aquarians are true visionaries in nearly aspect of their lives, including sex. They're mostly turned on by deep conversations shared with emotional people, and might prefer to be facing forward and towards their partner during the act. That doesn't mean you're stuck with the missionary position, though. In fact, consider bringing some toys into the bedroom.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20) Giphy You're a true romantic, Pisces. A sign of compassion and thoughtfulness, you're a real giver in and out of the bedroom and you aim to please. Spooning is a great option because it's so intimate. You can also try the frog position with your partner on their back with you on top, legs out as far as possible. You're in charge of the rocking and seeing how much your partner loves it.