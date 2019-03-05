Romper
12 St. Patrick's Day 2019 Toddler Dresses That Your Kid Can Still Rock After March

Every holiday automatically becomes 100 times more fun when you've got a little one. They're the best excuse to get adorably festive outfits, plan special surprises, and take too many photos. If you're one of those moms who loves dressing your toddler up for a day care party or an at-home photoshoot, you're probably already planning ahead for this month's big day. These St. Patrick's Day toddler dresses are perfect outfits for your lucky charm on March 17. After all, an on-point look is better than any pot of gold.

The downside of purchasing an outfit that's very holiday specific is, of course, the fact that your toddler may only end up wearing it once. Come March 18, that shamrock-patterned dress will be going straight into storage or to a secondhand store. That said, if a holiday-themed outfit is cute enough... well, it's coming home with me even if it only feels appropriate for a few hours. This list has a bit of both – dresses that are tailor made for St. Patrick's Day, as well as frocks in different shades of green that will look just as great any other time of the year. And you can take any of these looks to the next level by adding a sequin shamrock headband ($6, Target) or a few beaded necklaces ($3 for four, Target).

1Toddler Girls' Ruffle Short Sleeve A-Line Dress

$15

Art Class

You can't go wrong with ruffles. This a-line dress is a linen and cotton blend, features ruffles on the sleeves and hem, and is the perfect olive color for St. Paddy's Day.

2So Sydney Toddler Girls 3-Piece St. Patrick's Day Outfit

$19

So Sydney

If it's still a bit chilly where you live on St. Patrick's Day, here's a great option for your toddler. So Sydney makes a few variations of this festive outfit, each with a tunic top, patterned leggings, and a matching infinity scarf.

3Embroidered Sateen Dress

$34

$17

Carter's

This shirt dress is cute any day of the year, but especially on St. Patrick's Day. It features a long sleeves, a cinched waist, and the word "love" embroidered in pink on the collar.

4Jersey Fit & Flare Dress for Toddler Girls

$15

$8

Old Navy

Here's a dress that works anytime, anywhere. Constructed of super soft, lightweight jersey, it features cap sleeves, a scoop neck, and a shirred waist. The price is right and it comes in eight other colors and prints, so no judgment if you stock up on this versatile and comfy piece.

5Cinched-Waist Dress

$18

$10

Gap

This basic, soft knit cinched-waist dress from Gap comes in a vibrant green color that happens to be ideal for the lucky March holiday. Sizes 2T and smaller come with a diaper cover.

6Good Luck Shamrock Boho Lace Flare Dress

$16

So Sydney

Most important about this extremely festive boho-like dress is that it's made from a soft, stretchy cotton material so your toddler will be perfectly content wearing it all day.

7Rainbow St Patrick's Day Twirl Dress

$39

Chasing Joy Co.

Completely handmade, this St. Patrick's Day dress from Etsy seller Chasing Joy Co. is lovely, durable, and designed to transition into a tunic top as your little one grows.

8Green Polo Dress

$18

$13

Primary

The brand Primary has several solid green staple pieces for toddlers, including their preppy polo dress. This pre-washed dress hits at the knee and features pockets on either side, so yea, your little one is going to want to wear this every day.

9Shamrock Smocked Bishop Dress

$32

Pleats And Stitches

Seriously, how dang cute is this smocked dress? It's got embroidered shamrocks along the neckline, as well as dainty ruffled sleeves. Even cuter: this Etsy vendor also sells a matching jon jon for brother!

10Arshiner Long Sleeve Ruffle Tunic Dress

$16

Arshiner

As comfortable and versatile as a standard t-shirt dress, this version takes the cuteness level up a notch with ruffles around the hem. The long sleeves are great if it hasn't quite warmed up where you live – you can even pair it with leggings, too.

11St. Patrick's Day Striped Dress With Green Shamrock Pattern

$18

Carrolls Irish Gifts

What better place to buy your toddler's St. Patrick's Day getup than a place called Carrolls Irish Gifts? This 100 percent cotton dress has an adorable combo of stripes and shamrocks, is machine washable, and probably lucky, too.

12Fairytale Pocket Dress

$36

Hanna Andersson

Hanna clothing is created with two purposes in mind: to be comfortable and to last. Their fairytale pocket dress is constructed from combed cotton jersey and features a kangaroo pocket adorned with colorful, screen-printed flowers.