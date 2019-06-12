12 Toddlers Share The Adorable Things They Love To Do With Their Dads

Father’s Day is fast approaching once again. And as we take time to thank the special dads, grandpas, and father-figures in our lives, it’s important to focus on what makes each one of them special. Of course, there’s no better way to do that than to hear it from the mouths of their babes directly. So I set out to hear what toddlers love doing with their dads, and I can promise you this: Their answers will make you laugh, smile, and may even bring a tear to your eye.

Anyone who’s been around a toddler can attest to the fact that you never know what's going to come out of their mouths next. (Or what's going to go in their mouths next, for that matter.) From repeating — at high volume — the curse word they overheard you saying in the middle of Target (just me?) to making up their own language you're expected to understand and speak as well; toddlers will definitely keep you on your toes.

Thankfully, the answers we heard from the 12 toddlers below were nothing but adorable, and it’s clear their papas deserve all the love this Sunday and beyond. Though they be small, these toddlers’ love is definitely mighty.

1. Emmett, 4 “I like to superhero wrestle on the bed with daddy because we are both strong.”

2. Oliver, 3 "Eating dinner with Daddy."

3. Layla, 2 Courtesy of Meredith Mitnick "Coffee dates, spins and 1, 2, 3's" which her mom says are the counts of salsa dancing Layla loves to do with her dad.

4. Indigo, 2 "I listen to music with appa." Mom explains "appa" means "daddy" in Korean. In any language, listening to music with papa is a great way to bond.

5. JoMi, 3 Courtesy of Misha’el Elie "Daddy count I hide." Ah, nothing like a good old game of hide-and-seek with dad.

6. Jack, 4 “I like to build things with my dad. Like my Marshall fire truck that I got from Santa. I sure hope Santa comes again.” You and me both, Jack.

7. Cooper Claire, 2 "Cookie time!" We had to ask mom for clarification on this one, and apparently Cooper Claire loves to go grocery shopping with her daddy because, well, he buys the best treats.

8. Jelissa, 3 Courtesy of Jessica Story-Sutherland "Brushing teeth with daddy." Okay, we weren't sure whether to believe this or not because, well, toddlers and teeth brushing do not always go hand-in-hand, but Jelissa's mom confirms. When dad brushes his teeth little Jelissa will set up their tooth brushes and tooth paste together and get her stool ready to brush with him. Heart officially melted.

9. Vince, 3 "He lays down on the floor with me to play Legos and he's the Hulk and I'm Spiderman." Superheroes and Legos? Dad of the year right here!

10. Griffin, 4 Courtesy of Kelly Hoover Greenway "Playing ball in the yard." I'm biased because this is my youngest son and my husband, but I can attest to the fact that playing ball is indeed their favorite thing to do together, and it is so much fun to watch.

11. Scout, 4 "When he helps me get dressed." Kudos to any dad who can get a toddler to love getting dressed!