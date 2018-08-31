Outer space is a fascinating thing. After the past few chaotic years on Earth, outer space is also a really hopeful thing. There's gotta be life on other planets, right? And like... can we go there? After all, in the wise words of William S. Burroughs, "After one look at this planet any visitor from outer space would say 'I want to see the manager.'" Jokes aside, the idea of giving your child a baby name inspired by space is simply cool. After all, a kid who's out of this world deserves a name that is too.

If you like the idea of a space-themed name but don't want to name your child Jupiter, don't worry. (No offense if you do want to name your child that, though.) There are a ton of beautiful space names that you may not have heard before, but totally give that intergalactic, ethereal vibe you're looking for. This list is a nice mix of different outer space names, from the unique-but-not-too-unique to the, "Wow, I've never heard that before, can you spell it?" Whether you're an amateur stargazer or a NASA buff, there's something on this baby name list for you. At the very least, it'll challenge you to think far, far beyond the typical baby name lists.

1 Luna Luna means "moon" in Latin, and Luna was also an ancient Roman moon goddess. It's also the namesake of my favorite celebrity baby, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's baby Luna Simone. It's sweet, it's easy to spell, and it's perfect for your little one.

2 Apollo Giphy In Greek mythology, Apollo is the son of Zeus and the god of several things (including the sun, light, and music, to name a few). Apollo is also the name of the famous NASA program that successfully got men on the moon for the first time. The name Apollo has an impressive backstory, and it's a spunky name for a little boy

3 Pandora Some people might think of the music app when they hear the name Pandora — reality TV junkies, like me, might think of Lisa Vanderpump's daughter — but the name has a lot more history than that. In Greek mythology, Pandora was the very first woman, and astronomers honored her by bestowing the name on one of Saturn's moons.

4 Buzz If you want your son to look up to someone, Buzz Aldrin is not a bad person to choose. Buzz Aldrin was part of Nasa's Gemini and Apollo programs, and was one of the first men to land on the moon. If Buzz is a little too out-there for you, what about Neil?

5 Halley Giphy Meeting your daughter is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, so naming her after Halley's Comet is pretty accurate. After all, it's literally impossible to see Halley's Comet more than once in your lifetime, according to Space.com. Many have tweaked the name slightly (like the famous Halle Berry), but it's also gorgeous as is.

6 Atlas In Greek mythology, Atlas was a famous titan who, after angering Zeus, was forced to hold up the sky for all eternity. The name was also used for many different NASA launches. I've never met a kid named Atlas, but I can guarantee he'd be cool.

7 Nova Giphy Who remembers the Disney movie Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century? In that cinematographic masterpiece, a singer named Proto Zoa performs a truly incredible song called "Supernova Girl" in a space station orbiting the earth... and that's all I can think of when I hear the name "Nova" now. Beyond silly movies, a supernova is basically a star explosion that happens at the end of a star's life. If your daughter's birth is as magical as a big, bright, star explosion... you've found her name.

8 Luke What's more spacey than Star Wars? If you want to honor your son with a name from the iconic franchise, I would personally suggest Luke over Anakin, Yoda, Chewbacca, or Darth. Plus, naming your child after the most powerful Jedi in the galaxy is pretty awesome.

9 Cassiopeia Cassiopeia is a constellation in the northern sky, and is also one of the easiest ones for amateur astronomers to spot. It was named after the Greek goddess, who was known to be beautiful but also quite vain. Your daughter will undoubtedly be just as beautiful, but much more humble.

10 Orion Giphy Orion is the most well-known constellation in the sky. Named after the Greek huntsman Orion, the constellation looks like a huntsman with a shield, raised arm, and sword. This is a great alternative to the more common name Ryan.

11 Portia Portia is a beautifully-named moon for one of our worst-named planets (Uranus). NASA describes it as "small and fast-moving," which will be perfect once your baby reaches toddlerhood. This moon was named after the heroine in Shakespeare's play The Merchant of Venice, so it's also perfect for literary buff parents.

12 Phoenix The NASA Phoenix was a spacecraft sent to Mars in 2007 (landing in 2008) that was used to conduct various experiments about life on Mars. The program was considered a success, and the name Phoenix is a great fit for a brave little explorer.