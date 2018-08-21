If you're looking for a name that's unique, but not too unusual, then consider the letter U. As the baby names that start with U prove, this letter marks the beginning of some truly gorgeous names. It's a letter that needs more love when it comes to naming, honestly.

Part of the allure of names that begin with U is their rarity. To be embarrassingly honest for a moment, the first U-fronted name I could remember was Ursula. You know, she's the sea witch from The Little Mermaid. Although she's a divine villain, and I'd have no problem naming a kid after her, there are so many more U-names worth considering.

Drawing from epic poetry, Arthurian legends, nature, and so much more, these names that begin with U are definitely worth your consideration. Whether you want to you name your kid after a wild animal or a cool concept, there are plenty of U-fronted names that fit the bill. Plus, the names on this list are generally pretty simple to say or spell, so you kid isn't doomed to a lifetime of misspelled Starbucks cups. Read on for the best names that start with U that won't be out of place in a modern Kindergarten class.

1 Unity This is a name with incredibly positive connotations. Referencing togetherness, the name Unity dates back to the Puritans, as noted in She Knows.

2 Uberto The Italian form of Hubert, Uberto is a name that needs more play in general, as noted on Behind the Name. It has such a cool-kid sound to it.

3 Una In an epic poem, Una is the personification of truth, beauty, and unity, as noted in Nameberry. This is a pretty awesome source of inspiration for your kid's name.

4 Uja A short and simple one, the name Uja means to grow, as explained in She Knows. In other words, it's a lovely choice for your growing baby.

5 Ulyana The Russian form of Juliana, the name Ulyana is striking and beautiful, according to Behind the Name. Chances are, it's also a pretty unique choice. Your kid won't run in to too many of these names in the preschool class.

6 Uni Perhaps best known as a sort of delicacy you can get at the sushi bar, Uni is also a boy's name with Latin origin, as noted in Babble. It's a fun choice if you come from a family of foodies.

7 Undine A name that means of the waves, Undine is a beautiful choice for any kid, as explained in She Knows. It's the perfect moniker for a future surfer or any other water baby.

8 Uzma Meaning "greatest" or "supreme" in Arabic, the name Uzma is simply cool, as explained in Behind the Name. Why not name your kid something so powerful?

9 Ubon A strong, simple name, Ubon means lotus in Thai, according to Behind the Name. It's a beautiful choice for any child.

10 Usha Originating in French, the name Usha means little bear, as noted in Babble. It's a fantastic name for your fierce little one.

11 Ugène A Norman form of the name Eugene, Ugène is a cool variation, as noted in Behind The Name. It's simple and easy to spell, but the accent gives it a little flair.

12 Uther The name of King Arthur's father in Arthurian legend, the name Uther is steeped in literature and lore, as explained in Baby Name Wizard. It's perfect for your own little king.