If you've got a makeup lover on your holiday shopping list this year (or if you're just itching to treat yourself to some new beauty products), Target's got your back. The retailer has tons of adorable gift sets, from eye color palettes to nail kits to gorgeous makeup bags and brushes. And best of all, many of the best beauty sets from Target are very reasonably priced (we're talking $10 to $15), so you won't feel too guilty about snagging one or two for yourself.

Whether you're trying to find the perfect gift for someone who's practically an amateur makeup artist, or for someone who is a minimalist in the makeup department, there's a very good chance you can find them the perfect gift at Target. The store takes its beauty game so seriously that they rolled out tons of new brands for both men and women this year, and even launched a beauty concierge service according to Business Insider. You can even use a webcam to virtually try on makeup from the website to see if it suits you before you buy it — yet another reason to pick up a couple of gifts for yourself when you're checking names off your holiday list.

Here are 13 great beauty gifts from Target to check out, whether you're keeping them for yourself or wrapping them up for friends and family.

1 Charcoal Mask Kit Yes To Charcoal Love Masking Skincare Kit $10 Target A face mask can be a great way to squeeze in a few minutes of self care during the busy and stressful holiday season, so this is basically like giving the gift of relaxation. SEE ON TARGET

4 Boots Beauty Box Best of Boots Target Beauty Box $10 Target Target's Beauty Boxes seem to sell like hotcakes. This one brings together some of the best beauty products from the British brand Boots, making it the perfect gift for anyone who's a beauty addict and an Anglophile. SEE ON TARGET

5 Beauty Advent Calendar Beauty Box Advent Calendar $20 Target Advent calendars aren't just for kids. The treats inside this one aren't chocolate, but gorgeous beauty products to pamper yourself or your gift recipient. SEE ON TARGET

7 Emergency Beauty Kit Emergency Beauty Kit $8 Target I'm a sucker for all things rose gold, including this gorgeous emergency beauty kit. You'll be able to handle all sorts of potential beauty disasters, including broken nails, chipped nail polish, and flyaway hairs. SEE ON TARGET

11 Mermaid Eyeshadow Palette Mermaid Eye Palette $8 Target Always be yourself — unless you can be a mermaid. The bright, fun shades in this palette will help make the transformation. SEE ON TARGET