13 Best Holiday 2018 Beauty Sets From Target To Get The Most Bang For Your Buck
If you've got a makeup lover on your holiday shopping list this year (or if you're just itching to treat yourself to some new beauty products), Target's got your back. The retailer has tons of adorable gift sets, from eye color palettes to nail kits to gorgeous makeup bags and brushes. And best of all, many of the best beauty sets from Target are very reasonably priced (we're talking $10 to $15), so you won't feel too guilty about snagging one or two for yourself.
Whether you're trying to find the perfect gift for someone who's practically an amateur makeup artist, or for someone who is a minimalist in the makeup department, there's a very good chance you can find them the perfect gift at Target. The store takes its beauty game so seriously that they rolled out tons of new brands for both men and women this year, and even launched a beauty concierge service according to Business Insider. You can even use a webcam to virtually try on makeup from the website to see if it suits you before you buy it — yet another reason to pick up a couple of gifts for yourself when you're checking names off your holiday list.
Here are 13 great beauty gifts from Target to check out, whether you're keeping them for yourself or wrapping them up for friends and family.
1Charcoal Mask Kit
Yes To Charcoal Love Masking Skincare Kit
A face mask can be a great way to squeeze in a few minutes of self care during the busy and stressful holiday season, so this is basically like giving the gift of relaxation.
2e.l.f. Eyeshadow Kit
e.l.f. Holiday 48 Color Eyeshadow and Brush Set
With 48 eyeshadow colors to choose from, you'll basically be able to create any look you want — whether that's natural nudes or a dramatic smoky eye.
3e.l.f. 100 Color Eyeshadow Palette
e.l.f. Holiday 100 Color Eyeshadow Palette
If the 48 shade palette above wasn't quite enough for you, here's a 100 shade kit. I'm pretty sure that covers just about every color known to man.
4Boots Beauty Box
Best of Boots Target Beauty Box
Target's Beauty Boxes seem to sell like hotcakes. This one brings together some of the best beauty products from the British brand Boots, making it the perfect gift for anyone who's a beauty addict and an Anglophile.
5Beauty Advent Calendar
Advent calendars aren't just for kids. The treats inside this one aren't chocolate, but gorgeous beauty products to pamper yourself or your gift recipient.
6Eyeshadow Palette
Profusion Cosmetics Wanderlust Eyeshadow Palette
This cute palette comes with 21 bold and bright eyeshadow shades.
7Emergency Beauty Kit
I'm a sucker for all things rose gold, including this gorgeous emergency beauty kit. You'll be able to handle all sorts of potential beauty disasters, including broken nails, chipped nail polish, and flyaway hairs.
8All-In-One Beauty Kit
Profusion Cosmetics Best of Beauty Kit
This all-in-one kit comes with everything you need to get glam — from concealer to blush to eye and lip colors.
9Rose Gold Brush Set
Contour Cosmetic Brush and Bag Set
Is it me, or does this brush set look way more expensive than $12?
10Nail Polish Set
$20 for 20 nail colors? Deals don't get much better than that.
11Mermaid Eyeshadow Palette
Always be yourself — unless you can be a mermaid. The bright, fun shades in this palette will help make the transformation.
12Smoky Eye Palette
Maybelline Smoky Eye Makeup Kit
Achieving the perfect smoky eye can be challenging, but this kit from Maybelline aims to make it easier.
13Eye Palette
Profusion Cosmetics Flawless Luxe Eye Palette
The 'eyes' have it with this kit. It comes with 48 gorgeous eyeshadow colors plus a selection of eyeliners, mascara, and eyebrow pencils.
