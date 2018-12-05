My love of 'Elf on the Shelf' is usually off the charts at the start of the season, but as December wears on, that love dwindles. It's freakin' hard work finding new places for our elf to appear. So I can totally see the value in investing in two elves so that there are more playful possibilities. Two elves can get into a lot of mischief, after all. If you're looking for creative Elf on the Shelf Ideas for two, you've come to the right place, because these double trouble Elf on the Shelf ideas are next level.

Before getting into yourself into the double the fun you can have when there are two little red helpers in the mix, let me first caveat that this list is strictly G-rated. You've all probably seen the risque images of Elf on the Shelf doing some very scandalous things with Barbie, or the ones of Santa's poor assistant getting "tortured" by other toy characters, but you won't find them here.

I'm not going to lie, I do find some of them pretty entertaining, but I have to keep things a little more toddler-appropriate in my house. Rest assured that all of the clever elf ideas below are completely innocent and wholesome.

1 Trapped Elf Elves are known to get a little wily, and their tricky ways are on full display in this fun scene from @theadventuresofdashandeve. Don't have the right size jar? Don't worry, you can always use a cut-out milk jug or other package you have around the house.

2 Operation Elf Get creative by pulling out some old board games, like @heartsandcartsparties did with Operation. One elf can be the patient, and the other the doctor. Let's hope they know their way around a scalpel.

3 Game On Elves are flexible little things, so of course they're going to be total Twister pros. I love how @trixieledoux even included a little Elf-sized spinning board.

4 Party On Why not recreate a scene from the '90s classic, Wayne's World? One elf can be Wayne, and one can be Garth. Just don't forget to queue up some Bohemian Rhapsody.

5 Elfie Acrobatic Giphy I've seen some pretty creative pics of Elves hanging from chandeliers and off Christmas trees. Well, with two Elves to work with, you can really get your Cirque du Soleil on.

6 Frosty Fun Have some Frosty fun, like @heartsandcartsparties did, by using some white balloons or white marshmallows to have the elves, "build a snowman." C'mon, that's so cute it could melt even the Grinch's heart.

7 Go Fish There's nothing wrong with pulling out some bath toys to keep the elves "occupied." I love how @mamadoitblog made it game for both the elves and the kids.

8 Elves Love Netflix Too Even elves look forward to turning on their latest binge-watching obsession. But in the case of @heidii.louise, it looks like elves can have technical difficulties too.

9 A Sweet Elf Kiss Giphy You can have some real fun by recreating the famous noodle scene from Lady And The Tramp, and have your two elves getting a little smoochy.

10 Sneaky Elf Footprints Is there anything more adorable than little elf footprints? Pour some flour or sugar on the ground, and have your elves leave a little trail for your kiddos to follow.

11 Mmmm, Toasty! If you're looking for a little elf inspiration, the kitchen is a good place to find it. Use some good old-fashioned toast, like @heidii.louise did, to make a fun winter pun.

12 Babysitter's Club With two elves babysitting, what could go wrong? I love how @mamadoitblog included in a cheeky little note for her elves. And yes, you earn bonus points if pay your elves in candy.

13 Bath Time Romance If two elves fall in love, they have to go on dates to keep the romance alive. Stage cute dates for your little red sweethearts, like @adventuresofbuddyandtrixie did in this sweet bath time scene.