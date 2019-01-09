13 Cute Breastfeeding-Friendly Tops You’ll Wear Long After Your Baby’s Last Feeding
I thought shopping for maternity clothes was kind of fun. There was the excitement of dressing up my bump and the comfort of an elastic waistband. But shopping for breastfeeding shirts? Not so much. By that point, I was longing to just get back to my normal wardrobe, but not everything is practical for nursing. And let's be honest, a lot of nursing tops can look a little, well, matronly, but they don't have to be. These cute breastfeeding-friendly tops will stay in your wardrobe even after your baby's last feeding. In my opinion, if you're going to spend money on nursing tops, you need to feel good wearing them.
Both my girls arrived during sweater-wearing season, and while it was great for cozy nesting, it wasn’t so great for finding clothes that easily accommodated breastfeeding. I ended up wearing a lot of nursing tanks and pairing them with cardigans. One particular cashmere cardi was my best friend, and I wore it so much that my husband probably wanted to throw it in the trash. But hey, when something works, it works!
All of the tops below are practical enough for you to easily breastfeed in while also still being cute enough to wear long after you've weaned your baby. And if you decide to have another baby — good news, some of these tops can also be worn as maternity tops, too!
1Black & White Wrap
This sweet wrap-front nursing top is super comfy thanks to the jersey material. It's available in six different colors and prints, making it perfect for everyday wear.
2Button-Side Sweater
This cozy, lightweight sweater is what you call a workhorse! Thanks to the button sides, it's easy to nurse in, and thanks to the side slits, it's also perfect for wearing over a bump. It's made with soft, organic wool, so you'll want to keep wearing it year after year. And, at the time of writing, there's a major sale going on at Boob!
3Drape Cardigan
Maternity Extra-Long Open-Front Nursing Sweater
A good, flowy cardigan is always worth its weight in gold, especially this one. It features buttons at each shoulder that let you create a "drape-front" for discreet nursing.
4Button-Down Cardigan
This versatile button-down cardigan can be worn with a nursing tank while you're still breastfeeding, and with a cute camisole when you're not.
5Cowl Neck Hoodie
Hooded Side Access Nursing Tunic Dress
Everyone needs a good hoodie and this cute nursing tunic is athleisure at its finest! I love how discreet the side slit is for breastfeeding access.
6Nursing Tank
Nursing Tank with Built-in Bra
I'm sure I'm not the only mama out there still wearing my nursing tanks, even though I'm done breastfeeding. Invest in one with a built-in bra, like this lightweight option, and you can wear it for years.
7Oversized Turtleneck
Maternity/Nursing chunky sweater with high neck
I don't think there's anything cozier than an oversized turtleneck. And I absolutely love the emerald green color of this nursing sweater. When you're overtired and under-slept, a bold hue can brighten up your whole look.
8Velour wwap
This V-neck, tie-waist velour top is sweet and simple. It features a double-layer design for convenient nursing, but you wouldn't know it by looking at it.
9Deep V-Neck
MAMA Fine-Knit Nursing Sweater
If a sweater is machine washable, like this pretty burgundy V-neck is, it instantly earns points from me. As a busy mama, I hate making trips to the dry cleaner. Plus, it features a practical inner top for easier nursing access.
10Button-Down Shirt
Flannel Oversized Ex-Boyfriend Shirt
Any button-down shirt can be your best friend during your breastfeeding journey. This flannel number from Madewell is super soft and oversized for optimal comfort.
11Faux-Wrap in Velvet
Faux-wrap Top in Drapey Velvet
This dressy, faux-wrap velvet top is totally swoon-worthy. The deep V-neck means easy breastfeeding access, and it's pretty.
12Printed Hoodie
Women's Fleece Maternity & Nursing Sweatshirt Hoodie
Whether you're nursing or not, it's great to have a go-to hoodie, especially on the weekend. This cute fleece nursing sweatshirt features concealed, zip cut-outs to make breastfeeding or pumping easy.
13Ruched Wrap-over
Pull Over Side Ruched Nursing Top
This sweet desert clay color of the ruched top feels ultra-feminine. Plus, the wrap-over style provides quick breastfeeding access, without looking like an obvious nursing top.
