I thought shopping for maternity clothes was kind of fun. There was the excitement of dressing up my bump and the comfort of an elastic waistband. But shopping for breastfeeding shirts? Not so much. By that point, I was longing to just get back to my normal wardrobe, but not everything is practical for nursing. And let's be honest, a lot of nursing tops can look a little, well, matronly, but they don't have to be. These cute breastfeeding-friendly tops will stay in your wardrobe even after your baby's last feeding. In my opinion, if you're going to spend money on nursing tops, you need to feel good wearing them.

Both my girls arrived during sweater-wearing season, and while it was great for cozy nesting, it wasn’t so great for finding clothes that easily accommodated breastfeeding. I ended up wearing a lot of nursing tanks and pairing them with cardigans. One particular cashmere cardi was my best friend, and I wore it so much that my husband probably wanted to throw it in the trash. But hey, when something works, it works!

All of the tops below are practical enough for you to easily breastfeed in while also still being cute enough to wear long after you've weaned your baby. And if you decide to have another baby — good news, some of these tops can also be worn as maternity tops, too!

1 Black & White Wrap MAMA Nursing Top $25 H&M This sweet wrap-front nursing top is super comfy thanks to the jersey material. It's available in six different colors and prints, making it perfect for everyday wear. See on H&M

2 Button-Side Sweater Jessica Knit Sweater $155 Boob This cozy, lightweight sweater is what you call a workhorse! Thanks to the button sides, it's easy to nurse in, and thanks to the side slits, it's also perfect for wearing over a bump. It's made with soft, organic wool, so you'll want to keep wearing it year after year. And, at the time of writing, there's a major sale going on at Boob! See on Boob

4 Button-Down Cardigan Cardigan with Buttons $30 Zara This versatile button-down cardigan can be worn with a nursing tank while you're still breastfeeding, and with a cute camisole when you're not. See On Zara

6 Nursing Tank Nursing Tank with Built-in Bra $9 Estink I'm sure I'm not the only mama out there still wearing my nursing tanks, even though I'm done breastfeeding. Invest in one with a built-in bra, like this lightweight option, and you can wear it for years. See on Walmart

7 Oversized Turtleneck Maternity/Nursing chunky sweater with high neck $48 Asos I don't think there's anything cozier than an oversized turtleneck. And I absolutely love the emerald green color of this nursing sweater. When you're overtired and under-slept, a bold hue can brighten up your whole look. See on ASOS