I love the holiday season. I'm pretty much the opposite of the Grinch between October and February. I love the celebrations, the time with family, and all the traditions. What I don't love about the holidays is how insanely busy I get trying to keep up with my normal life. Halloween especially stresses me out, because who has time to get a costume together on a weekday? Because I figure I'm not the only one stressed out by the idea, I threw together a list of easy Halloween dinner recipes to make the spookiest night of the year a little easier for you.

Between prepping your kids' costumes, worrying about how much candy they're about to eat, and running to the store for last minute supplies (because of course you forgot to buy the jumbo bag of chocolate last time you were grocery shopping), dinner should be the last thing you have to worry about. At the same time, of course, if you don't feed your family a decent meal pre-trick-or-treating meal, you can count on some zany sugar high hijinks later on in the evening. (Oh, and that crash!) And sure, you could just order a pizza, but why not have a dinner that's a little more festive? After all, it is a holiday. Read on for 13 special (but easy) dinners you can make on Halloween night that will take at least one worry off your list.

1 Easy, Cheesy Patty Melt Grilled Cheese Damn Delicious The orange, cheesy goodness oozing out of these irresistible patty melts from Damn Delicious screams Halloween. The sandwiches cook in a waffle maker in under five minutes, so making them doubles as a fun Halloween activity (a big plus for little ones).

2 Slow-Cooker Bolognese A Beautiful Plate Nothing goes better with the nostalgia of dressing up in costume than comfort food, which is why this slow-cooker bolognese sauce courtesy of A Beautiful Plate is a great option for your Halloween dinner. Your kids will love the cheese and pasta, and you’ll love that you can prep it all ahead of time.

3 Apple Cheddar Rosemary Bacon Pizza Climbing Grier Mountain My parents usually ended up ordering takeout on Halloween, so this easy apple cheddar rosemary bacon pizza recipe from Climbing Grier Mountain would have changed the game. There’s cheese, apples, bacon, and it only takes 20 minutes to make. Need I say more?

4 The Best Instant Pot Chili The Best Instant Pot Chili Halloween feels like the start of the holidays, and cozy food only makes the most wonderful time of the year feel even closer. Starting Halloween night with this instant pot chili from Damn Delicious will warm you from the inside out, keeping you and the kids toasty when you head out to Trick or Treat in the fall air.

5 Slow-Cooker Alphabet Soup Baked By Rachel On holidays, the best meal is often the one that requires the least work, which is why I love this slow-cooker alphabet soup from Baked By Rachel. The alphabet pasta makes it fun for the kids to eat, and you can leave it in the cooker while you Trick or Treat. Win win.

6 Mini Cheese Pizzas A Spicy Perspective Discovered on A Spicy Perspective, these mini pizza chips are ridiculously easy to make, and kids can grab them with their hands for quick eating. If you're going for a light dinner before Trick or Treating, these little snacks can take your Halloween from stressful to easy peasy in two bites or less.

7 Pumpkin Mac and Cheese Well Plated This festive mac and cheese from Well Plated takes about 30 minutes to prep and an hour to cook, so you can prepare it before the kids get home from school and let it bake while you’re getting them costumed to perfection. Plus, the greek yogurt and pumpkin in the recipe are good for the whole family, so you can sneak in a healthy dinner before the candy gorging begins.

8 20 Minute Honey Mustard Chicken Budget Bytes To make this honey mustard chicken from Budget Bytes, all you need is a skillet, 9 ingredients, and 20 minutes. Plus, the honey flavor will get you in the mood for Halloween candy (as if you weren't already).

9 Easy Pumpkin Soup Averie Cooks What's Halloween without pumpkins? A weird day where we all dress up for no apparent reason, I guess. To honor the most important Halloween food, make this easy pumpkin soup for dinner on the big night, courtesy of Averie Cooks. It cooks in under 30 minutes from prep to ready to serve.

10 Cheesy Chicken Crescent Bake Cookies and Cups This cheesy chicken crescent bake from Cookies and Cups is another great comfort food option for Halloween night. The orange coloring will feel apropos, and there's no way your kids won't love the combination of chicken, cheese, and bread. Pro tip: you can personalize the stuffings in the casserole, so it's great for families with dietary restrictions.

11 Pumpkin Alfredo With Cheese Tortellini Family Fresh Meals If you're looking for an easy Halloween dinner that will literally taste like fall, look no further. With fresh pumpkin and nutmeg, this pumpkin Alfredo with cheese tortellini from Family Fresh Meals will have you feeling full and festive — with less than 10 minutes of prep time for you.

12 Bell Pepper Egg-In-A-Whole Gimme Some Oven This egg-in-a-whole recipe from Gimme Some Oven is ridiculously easy to make, but it's also an entire meal packed into one piece of bread, making it ideal for parents trying to get their kids to eat something real before they eat their weight in candy.