Thanksgiving is just around the corner and if you're hosting this year's feast, you're probably already in menu-planning mode. I've had friends and family over for Thanksgiving a few years in a row now and if there's one thing I've learned, it's that dessert needs to be made ahead of time, or at least not occupying critical oven space when it's crunch time. Trying to cook them at the same time as the side dishes isn't a winning formula. Fortunately, there are some amazing Thanksgiving desserts to make in an Instant Pot that will save your sanity on Turkey Day.

Of course, no Thanksgiving would be complete without some pumpkin pie — and rest assured, there's an instant pot recipe for that — but it's also fun to mix it up when it comes to the sweets you serve at the end of your meal. Thanks to the magical powers of the Instant Pot, you can make everything from pumpkin spice cheesecake to peanut butter cup cheesecake, and everything in between this Thanksgiving. The best part, the recipes are so easy you won't even break a sweat.

So, without further ado, here are 13 desserts to make in your Instant Pot. Expect your guests to ask for your recipe as they loosen their waistbands and sigh in blissed-out contentment.

1 Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Adventures of Mel If you're looking to take the traditional pumpkin pie Thanksgiving dessert to the next level, look no further than this scrumptious Instant Pot pumpkin spice cheesecake recipe from Adventures of Mel. With its graham cracker crust, and creamy filling, it's a must-serve on Turkey Day.

2 Fudgy Brownies Taste and Tell Sometimes you just need a bit of chocolate at the end of a big meal, and these fudgy Instant Pot brownies from Taste and Tell will certainly satisfy your choco cravings. They're moist, rich, and oh-so-decadent.

3 Spiced Apples A Spicy Perspective Sliced, spiced apples served over vanilla bean ice cream is the perfect light, fall dessert to serve after a Thanksgiving feast. This pressure cooker recipe from A Spicy Perspective only takes a minute to cook, and the end result is cinnamon apple perfection.

4 Keto Low-Carb Pumpkin Pie Pudding Two Sleevers After the carb overload that is Thanksgiving, it's only natural to want to serve a low-carb dessert. Enter this delish low carb keto pumpkin pie pudding recipe from Two Sleevers. It's like taking the best parts of pumpkin pie, and ditching the hassle of making a crust. It's so good, your guests will definitely be asking for seconds.

5 Peanut Butter Cup Cheesecake Oh Sweet Basil This oh-so-good peanut butter cup cheesecake recipe from Oh Sweet Basil has an Oreo crust — mic drop. It also features Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, so be prepared to enter dessert heaven.

6 Pumpkin Spice Bread Pudding Two Sleevers This Instant Pot pumpkin spice bread pudding recipe from Two Sleevers is chalk full of delicious fall flavors. It's also gluten free, grain free, soy free and vegetarian.

7 Apple Crisp Fit Foodie Finds When it comes to apple crisps, it's all about the crumble, and this Instant Pot apple crisp recipe from Fit Foodie Finds has the best crunchy, crispy topping. Serve it with some vanilla ice cream after your Thanksgiving feast, and your guests will thank you!

8 Cheesecake My Baking Addiction Sometimes you just need to go with a classic dessert, and this cheesecake recipe from My Baking Addiction is a total crowdpleaser. The recipe calls for cherry pie filling as a topping, but you could sprinkle it with cranberries instead to make feel more fall-ish.

9 Lavender Crème Brûlée Dr. Karen S. Lee This light, aromatic lavender crème brûlée recipe from Dr. Karen S. Lee will add a touch of elegance to your Thanksgiving meal, and the best part is that it can be made in a pressure cooker. Just make sure you have a few ramekins, and allow enough time for it to cool.

10 Pumpkin Pie Bites Sparkles to Sprinkles After a big feast, it's nice to have bite-size desserts. These instant pot pumpkin pie bites from Sparkles to Sprinkles are little pumpkin flavor bombs. You can serve them for dessert or even as appetizers. Pro cooking tip: use an egg bite mold ($13, Amazon) to help hold the shape.

11 Pumpkin Apple Cake The Typical Mom This pumpkin apple cake recipe from The Typical Mom is so moist and amazing, you'll certainly be hoping that there are leftovers — it can double as a delicious breakfast bread. You have to love a dessert that works double duty.

12 Guilt-Free Chocolate Pudding Cake This Pilgrim Life A gooey, chocolatey dessert that's also guilt-free? Sign me up! This delectable chocolate pudding cake recipe from This Pilgrim Life is dairy-free and gluten-free, so it's also perfect for guests with dietary restrictions.