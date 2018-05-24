Romper
Jacob Lund/Fotolia

13 Father's Day 2018 Gifts For The New Dad Who's He's Adjusting To A Lot Of Changes This Year

By
Share

If you know someone who's celebrating his first official Father's Day this year, then you know his life is probably a little different these days. Actually, it's very different. After all, the old adage about babies changing everything is so true. But these Father's Day 2018 gifts for the new dad let him know that you have his back with this whole baby business. He's doing a great job.

Because even the most well-prepared parent has to deal with some surprises from the baby (as well as the inevitable sleeplessness) these gifts will help him power through. Whether he needs to caffeinate, rest his eyes, or tote the baby for a long time, there's something on the list to make those moments a little easier. Hey, what new parent doesn't need a little support from their nearest and dearest? It's a hard job.

Of course, it's probably a treat for you to see just how positively the new baby has changed your man's life as well. He's probably so proud of this new little person in his world, and so smitten with the baby's every move, that it's a delight to spend time with the new duo. So help him celebrate his new identity as a dad this year with a stellar gift that he'll be sure to appreciate.

1A Spill-Proof Coffee Mug

AUTOSEAL West Loop

$25

Contigo

When was the last time your new dad enjoyed a whole cup of coffee before it got cold? This stainless steel mug is vacuum insulated to keep his coffee hot for up to 7 hours. Plus, it's leak and spill proof (unlike new babies).

Buy Now

2A Restful Eye Mask

Bucky 40 Blinks Ultralight Sleep Mask

$10

Bed Bath & Beyond

People joke about new parents not getting enough sleep all the time, but it's a real struggle, especially during those first few weeks. Help you new dad enjoy at least a little rest with this sleep mask. It's especially crucial for those quick afternoon naps when the baby is sleeping.

Buy Now

3A Silly Dad Shirt

Cool Dad Shirt

$13+

Etsy

If the new dad is a fan of funny tees, then get him one that reflects this major life change. There's a ton of silly dad t-shirts available, and this simple "cool dad" one is pretty fun.

Buy Now

4Some Handy Headphones

Mpow Bluetooth Headphones

$35

Amazon

This wireless, over-ear headset is probably less likely to get snatched away by the baby than the average pair of earbuds. And because they aren't noise cancellation headphones, he'll still be able to hear the little one when she cries.

Buy Now

5A Cozy Robe

Oxford Cotton Bathrobe

$40

H&M

If he's getting up at night to check on the baby, he deserves to be comfy. This cotton bathrobe will make those nightly baby chores a little more pleasant.

Buy Now

6A Cool Camera Phone Kit

Camera Phone Lens Kit

$10

Kikkerland

This set gives your phone camera a wide angle, macro, and fish eye lens. It's the perfect thing to spruce up those zillions of baby photos he's taking. Plus, few things are funnier than your kid's face in a fish eye lens. It never gets old.

Buy Now

7Some Matching Bowties

Daddy and Me Bowtie Set in Blue Chambray

$10

Buy Buy Baby

As far as adorable gifts are concerned, this one is difficult to top. The new dad and his baby can sport matching neckties for any occasion, even if they're just chilling together in the living room.

Buy Now

8A Good Book

"I Love Dad with The Very Hungry Caterpillar" by Eric Carle

$9

Barnes & Noble

Give the gift of bonding time with a great read. This book, featuring the famously hungry caterpillar, has a lovely message about father-child relationships. Plus, the illustrations are sure to delight anyone who reads it.

Buy Now

9Some Comfy Shoes

The Cloud

$28

Rainbow Sandals

Whether he's doing laps with the stroller or carrying the little one all around the house, a new dad spends a lot of time on his feet. Help him make the journey more comfortable with some cushiony flip flops. They're shoes you can slip on anytime, even when your hands are occupied with a baby.

Buy Now

10A Funny Prop

Emergency Clown Nose

$5

Uncommon Goods

Hey, it's easy to get desperate when you've tried everything to help your baby get over a bad mood. This goofy prop just might make the little one smile.

Buy Now

11A Super-Long Phone Charger

10ft Lightning Cable

$12

Amazon

Because nothing is worse than losing all your phone battery when the baby is sleeping on you, this charger can seriously help out.

Buy Now
Micro USB Charging Cable 2 Pack (6ft+10ft)

$8

Amazon

Oh, and there's a 10 foot micro USB charger for Android and other phone fans as well. Everyone can enjoy the use of a longer charger.

Buy Now

12A Playful Key Holder

Keychain Rack

$14

LEGO

OK, so your new dad will probably have to wait a little while before the baby is officially old enough to play LEGOs with him. In the meantime, this fun keychain rack can help the new dad stay organized.

Buy Now

13Button Down Shirt

Linen long-sleeve button-down shirt

$20

Uniqlo

Because dads love skin-to-skin, too, a button-down shirt is a great piece of clothing that will allow them to cuddle with their newborn whenever, wherever without ripping off their whole shirt. Oh, and they can absolutely keep it in their closet well after the baby stage.

Buy Now