13 Genius DIY Graduation Cap Ideas For College, That'll Be The Highlight Of The Ceremony

College students around the country are preparing to graduate, which means it's time to think about customizing that cap. Turning your graduation cap into a work of art has become so popular it's spawned an entire industry on Etsy. But if you don't want to spend a fortune on a cap that'll only be worn once, here are some seriously creative DIY graduation cap ideas for college grads for every craft skill level.

Whether you want to get a laugh or make a statement, you'll need a design sure to score points for originality. And since you're going to come cap to cap with some fellow graduates who have gone all out on their caps, well, it's time to get serious. That means loading up on supplies and maybe even doing a few test runs on scrap paper before committing to putting paintbrush to cap — lest you have an epic cap fail! You don't not want to be waiting in line for your college diploma donning a cap with a typo.

So here are some amazing DIY graduation cap ideas that will surely standout on graduation day. Just make sure you don't spend too much time on that masterpiece. You don't want the quest for the perfect graduation cap to get in the way of, you know, graduating!

1 Help Me, I'm Poor What's not to love about a cap that's Bridesmaid-inspired? Writing "Help me, I'm Poor" is the perfect message if you're heading out into the world without a cush job lined up.

2 Everybody Mad For anyone who sees their graduation cap as just another canvas to show Bey some love, well, this Everybody Mad cap is money.

3 Never Grow Up! You may officially be entering into adulthood, but that doesn't mean you need to grow up. This "Never grow up" quote from Peter Pan is great for anyone who wants to hold on to that youthful magic for as long as possible.

4 Game of Loans Imgur Game of Thrones fans will appreciate this clever graduation cap idea. Make a statement about your student loan debt while also getting a good laugh.

5 Pantone Inspired Imgur If you're graduating from art school, then this Pantone-inspired cap is one surefire way to get noticed by future employers. Go with Pantone's Color of the Year for 2018, ultra violet, to really stand out.

6 Thank Ya Laude! If it feels like a miracle you're graduating at all, then this riff on Summa Cum Laude and Magna Cum Laude is kind of genius. Thank Ya Laude, Thank Ya Laude!

7 Four Years Later Imgur SpongeBob SquarePants fans will recognize this graduation cap idea pulled straight from the show's always-changing timecards.

8 Jurassic Park Inspired Imgur This 3D cap idea is certainly a time commitment. You'll need to find a T-Rex and some decorative foliage, but pulling it off will definitely win you praise on graduation day — especially from the Jurassic Park fans in the house!

9 To Go Boldly Imgur Star Wars buffs will delight in this galactic graduation cap. You can write the whole quote, "Go boldly where no man has gone before" or just "Go boldly" if you run out of space!

10 Finally Finished Who better to quote than Michael Scott from The Office? Steve Carell made "That's what she said," a classic one-liner, now you can make it your graduation catchphrase.

11 What's Next? This Bob's Burgers themed graduation cap idea is perfect for those who took their sweet time to graduate and still have no idea what they want to be when they grow up!

12 You Guys, I'm Like Really Smart Now. You Don't Even Know. Here's another graduation cap idea inspired by The Office. Use Mindy Kaling's character's famous line, "Guys, I'm Like Really Smart Now." to assure the world (or at least your parents) that college was well worth all that money.