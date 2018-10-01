Free candy seems to be the way to pretty much any toddler's heart, so it's no wonder so many little kids absolutely love Halloween. And sure, adorable costumes might make up for sugar-related meltdowns, but finding the right one isn't easy: Full-body jumpsuits and big, puffy one-pieces might look ridiculously cute, but you might end up wasting half the night wrestling your toddler in and out of their costume. If your little one isn't potty-trained, you'll want to check out some of the best Halloween costumes for toddlers in diapers, because things can get really tricky.

Two-piece costumes will most likely be the way to go, as well costumes with skirts or dresses. Any of those options will give you easy access to your kiddo's diaper area, hopefully without lots of wiggling and fighting. Some of these costumes involve just a top and accessories, meaning you can add on any pair of pants you want. And when Halloween is over, they'll be great for games of dress up because older toddlers will be able to put many of these costumes on by themselves (no tricky back zippers here).

Here are 13 great options for your little trick-or-treater this Halloween, with all of the cuteness and none of the inconvenience.

3 Firefighter Fireman Costume $20 Target If you're in a chilly climate, Halloween costumes that make it easy to bundle up are a plus. This firefighter costume comes with separate pants and jacket, so you can easily add warm layers underneath if needed. Buy Now

4 Fancy Nancy Fancy Nancy Costume Set $36 Disney Store Fancy Nancy's costume is a color explosion. The leggings come separate from the tutu dress, meaning you don't have to worry about pulling off layers of tulle for a diaper change. Buy Now

5 Doctor Little Tikes Doctor Costume $18 Target Your little doctor-in-training will be comfy in this scrub set. The set comes with the play stethoscope, too, so get ready for your pretend check-up. Buy Now

6 Pirate El Capitan Costume $25 Target Ahoy, matey! Cleaning up your little one's pirate booty will be quick and easy in this adorable costume. Buy Now

7 Prisoner Prisoner Costume $20 HalloweenCostumes.com How cute would this toddler jailbird outfit looking behind the bars of a crib? Your toddler will look like they've been sent to baby jail for the crime of being too cute. Buy Now

8 Woody Woody Costume $45 Disney Store Fans of 'Toy Story' will have a tough time finding a Buzz Lightyear costume that isn't one piece. But Woody's cowboy costume comes in separates, making it an easy option to get in and out of. Buy Now

9 Chef Chef Costume $25 HalloweenCostumes.com If your little one loves to help out in the kitchen, they'll get a kick out of this chef's costume. The top and bottom are separate pieces, but really, it's all about the adorable hat. Buy Now

10 Jack Skellington Jack Skellington Costume Jacket $25 Disney Store Nothing says Halloween like the Pumpkin King. Fans of 'A Nightmare Before Christmas' will love this little jacket, which will pair nicely with any pants that make your life easier during diaper changes. Buy Now

11 Wonder Woman Wonder Woman Costume $20 Amazon Diapers or not, your tot will look rockin' in this Wonder Woman costume that comes with the works: a cape, boot covers (to wear over her shoes), bracelets, and a headpiece. Buy Now

12 Vampirina Vampirina Costume $40 Disney Store 'Vampirina' is more sweet than scary, and her cute dress would be a great choice for little fans of the show. Buy Now