Valentine's Day is finally here, and you know it is because it's all over your social media feed. Just when you thought you could hide from the world — nope, not when your Instagram is filled with pictures and captions of your friends who are so in love, and not afraid to show it. Eww. But just because everyone (and their mother) is posting about their happy relationship doesn't mean you can't post something too. That's right, there are plenty of Valentine's Day memes out there for people think it's the worst, so go ahead and show the world how you genuinely feel about this holiday.

There are so many reasons why you might feel like hating on Valentine's Day this year. You could go the self-deprecating route and post about being the only one of your friends without a Valentine. Or how you don't need a partner because Netflix is the only thing you need to get you through this year. If you want to be positive, post about loving you. You don't need a date to celebrate yourself.

With a little research and the help of this list, I'm sure you will find something to express your inner hatred for this special day.

1 Playing Pretend Excuse me while I hide until this day is over. Maybe if you pretend like it's another day it, you'll forget it's Valentine's Day. Just don't walk into any drug stores.

2 Table For One Valentine's day is about celebrating the one you love, and if you love yourself, take yourself out and celebrate it.

3 Literal Interpretation Channel your inner Dwight Schrute and take it as literally as possible. You'll realize that you too have a date for Valentine's Day and it's the same as everyone else's: February 14.

4 Forgotten Chain Letters Oh those chain letters... just when you forgot all about them, they come back to haunt you a decade later.

5 <3 Netflix If Netflix were a person, he would for sure be my boyfriend. No one sees you cry and laugh as much as Netflix does. He's always there when you need him.

6 DIY When you are just looking for physical touch, anything will do. Even a glove filled with water. This might be the perfect gift for that lonely friend, but make sure they have a good sense of humor.

7 Science Actually, love is not in the air. Have you never taken a chemistry class?

8 Heart-Shaped Pizza No need for candy, or flowers, or love for that matter. Just get me a heart-shaped pizza. This would make anyone's Valentine's Day amazing.

9 Expiration Date When everyone has a Valentine's date but you. Don't worry they will spoil in no time. Get it?

10 Heartbreak Just another day to remind you of all your heartbreaks. Wouldn't it be nice to have a sea of pom-poms to fall into though?

11 Thrifty Date Hey look on the bright side: drinks for one is definitely cheaper than dinner, drinks, and a gift for two. This Valentine's Day, treat yourself to your favorite wine or cocktail.

12 Clowning Around If falling in love looked as scary as this clown, maybe then no one would want to do it. Actually, if you ask me, this meme is pretty accurate: falling in love is one of the scariest things one can do. So you can have this holiday... the rest of us will be hiding.