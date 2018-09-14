Halloween is just around the corner, and that means one thing. It's officially time to binge-watch all your favorite spooky movies, specifically Hocus Pocus. To go the extra mile, these Hocus Pocus themed products on Etsy will broadcast your love of the movie to everybody. Whether you're shopping for a friend or yourself, this awesome witchy gear is a great way to honor the classic flick.

First released in 1993, Hocus Pocus started as a box office flop, making only $39.5 million and facing bad reviews, as noted on E! News. (Unimaginable, right?) But thanks to annual airings on TV every Halloween, the film gained a cult following over the years. Now, the film is a bonafide cult classic with countless devoted fans.

Starring Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker as resurrected witches, this children's movie is equal parts funny, spooky, and campy. All three actresses look like they're having the time of their lives in each scene. And in addition to the witches, there's an immortal black cat, a zombie, and so much more. Really, Hocus Pocus is the perfect Halloween movie to watch with your entire family time and again. Just don't let the kids light any Black Flame Candles this October.

1 Hocus Pocus Shirt Hocus Pocus Shirt Squad $16 Etsy This shirt features everyone's favorite trio of witches, designed in a style that's perfectly Instagram-able. The Sanderson sisters are the definition of squad goals, after all. Buy Now

2 Hocus Pocus Spell Book Planner Cover Hocus Pocus Spell Book Planner Cover $8 Etsy Only buy this if you want to have the most amazing day planner cover of all time. You'll also get to see whether any friends and colleagues catch the reference. Buy Now

4 Hocus Pocus Glitter Tumbler Hocus Pocus Glitter Tumbler $15 Etsy Serve your best brew in this sparkly tumbler with the titular quote from the movie. Buy Now

5 Billy Butcherson Tee Billy Butcherson Tee $14 Etsy Show your love for Billy Butcherson with this shirt. He deals with so much grief from the Sanderson sisters. Buy Now

6 Hocus Pocus Mug Hocus Pocus Mug $15 Etsy If you're not a morning person, then this is the most perfect coffee mug of all. At least the Sanderson sisters agree with your opinion. Buy Now

7 Black Flame Candle Black Flame Candle $25 Etsy This richly detailed and scented candle could be straight from the movie. Light the Black Flame Candle on All Hallows Eve and see what happens. Buy Now

8 Hocus Pocus Magnetic Bookmarks Hocus Pocus Magnetic Bookmarks $4 Etsy The Sanderson sisters will keep your place in whatever novel, spell book, or other tome you happen to be reading. Plus, how cute are the characters in this cartoon form? Buy Now

10 Hocus Pocus Socks Hocus Pocus Socks $12 Etsy With these awesome socks, you can rep your love for this movie anywhere, anytime. Even if you're at the office in adult clothes, your socks can stay a little magical. Buy Now