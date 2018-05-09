It's that time of year again — graduation season! Whether you've got a niece, a god daughter, or any other strong, young female walking this year, it's only natural to want to choose a gift that shows you're still hip, even if your college graduation might have been back when she was still in (ergh...) middle school. Fortunately, there are more than a few college graduation gifts for her that will firmly secure your status as the 'cool one' in her life for a good long while.

Before settling on a gift, it's also important to think about the state-of-mind these graduates are in. Women in the Class of 2018 have seen a lot these past few years — the chance of having the first female president dashed, the subsequent Women's March on Washington, and of course, the #MeToo movement that continues to play out. Choosing a gift with a empowering message seems to be of utmost importance.

If the task of finding a cool gift — that also feels substantive — seems way too challenging, fear not! We've got 13 college graduation gifts that will delight and inspire the young lady you're shopping for this graduation season.

1 Thoreau Quote Print Lux and Me Prints Thoreau Quote Print ($5, Etsy) This motivational Thoreau quote from Lux and Me Prints is perfect for the girl planning to move to a new apartment or new city after graduating. She'll need something to hang on her walls, why not make it inspirational!

2 #GirlBoss amazon.com #GirlBoss ($14, Amazon) Are you shopping for an aspiring entrepreneur? Is so, #GirlBoss by Nasty Gal founder and CEO, Sophia Amoruso, is the perfect choice for your graduating gal. It's one part memoir and one part business advice book, and all about female empowerment.

3 Stitch Fix Gift Card Stitch Fix Stitch Fix gift card ($20+, Stitch Fix) Choosing the right outfit for an interview or first day on the job can be stressful. Enter Stitch Fix, a personal stylist service that can help your graduate find a winning look for the office that also fits her personal style. The site charges a $20 stylist fee with each box of clothing options pulled. You could give a $20 gift card to cover the fee or you could give a higher amount to cover the price for the clothing they choose to buy from the box.

4 Compass Necklace Cool x Collective Compass Necklace ($20, Etsy) Heading out into the world after college is a major step. This cute compass necklace from Cool x Collective will give your graduate confidence as she ventures out on her own.

5 Top 10 List Book Uncommon Goods What's on your Top 10 List ($15, Uncommon Goods) This interactive book is full of interesting quotes and questions for the graduate in your life to contemplate. It not only promotes self-reflection and creativity, but also action!

6 Hello Fresh meal kits Hello Fresh Classic Meal Plan, 3 meals for 2 people ($60, Hello Fresh) If the girl you're shopping for is used to mom's cooking or her dorm's cafeteria, then a starter kit from Hello Fresh is just what she needs as she heads out on her own. Hello Fresh delivers pre-measured ingredients and easy-to-follow recipes that take the guesswork out of cooking. Maybe she'll even have you over for dinner!

7 Stamp Map Uncommon Goods Stamp Map ($38, Uncommon Goods) This customizable travel map lets you stamp all the countries you visit, and could be just the thing for the wanderlusting college graduate. There's really nothing better than seeing the world — now she can chronicle her adventures.

8 MantraBand cuff Nordstrom MantraBand cuff ($35, Nordstrom) This slender bracelet has an empowering message that will give the graduate you're shopping for confidence every time she wears it. The bracelet comes in gold, rose gold, and silver, and is stackable with the other inspirational bracelets available in the line.

9 Jungle Passport Holder Amarin Collection Jungle Passport Holder ($20, Etsy) Whether the grad you're shopping for plans to travel the world with friends or for work, this whimsical passport holder will start her adventures off with gusto.

10 Encouragement Gift Box Peace Organics Encouragement Gift Box ($40, Etsy) This box of organic goodies is full of pampering things that underscore the importance of self-care, like a scented soy candle, a handmade bar of soap, a luxe bath bomb, a moisturizing lip balm, honey sticks and a personalized gift gift. Adulting can be tough, afterall!

11 Women Making History coffee table book Uncommon Goods New York Times Women Making History ($65, Uncommon Goods) To prove to your graduate that she can accomplish anything she sets out to do, give her this truly epic coffee table book that chronicles the history of the women's movement from the Equal Rights Convention in 1866 to the Women's March in 2017.

12 Rockland Melbourne suitcase Amazon Rockland Melbourne suitcase ($50, Amazon) Ok, a carry-on suitcase might not be the hippest thing in the world, but it is one gift that will get used again and again, especially for the girl who will be a frequent business traveler. A usable gift is worth its weight in gold. Speaking of gold, I love the champagne gold finish on this one.