If there were ever a moment to share all over social media, it would be the day your new baby arrives home for the first time. Really, pretty much nothing else can change your entire home and life in general so quickly. To celebrate this event, pick out the perfect Instagram caption to celebrate your baby's first day home. After all, that first homecoming only happens once in a lifetime.

Of course bringing home baby is a huge deal, so it's only natural to take a million pics and share them with all your friends. Also, it's likely that the day, however happy, will be something of a blur, so pics will help you commemorate it forever. Throw a few perfect quotes on those pics and you've got the perfect "keepsake" to show your little one when they grow up.

What should you expect to experience the first day your baby arrives home? Chances are, it will be some combination of fatigue and joy. It's OK (and normal) if you feel exhausted and even a bit overwhelmed during the process. As much as possible, though, take a minute to appreciate the miracle that is your baby's first day at home. And then take a very well-deserved and necessary rest. You and your little one have many, many more days ahead.

1 "Home is the nicest word there is." — Laura Ingalls Wilder Giphy This is particularly true when your home includes a tiny newborn baby. Your home will be different forever now, but in a great way.

2 Your first breath took ours away. Giphy Is it a little corny? Maybe. But it's really a lovely way to welcome your new baby to the world. (Plus, it's a perfectly acceptable time to get a little cheesy with your Insta posts. Everyone gets a free pass to gush about newborn babies.)

3 "There's no place like home." — 'The Wizard of Oz' Giphy This line has been quoted a million times, but it's such a classic for a reason. Home really is a unique space for every family.

4 "Home is where one starts from." — T.S. Eliot Giphy It's your baby's first day at her starting space. How cool is that?

5 "Mama, I'm coming home." — Ozzy Osbourne Giphy OK, so Ozzy's original song has a slightly different meaning. But this chorus line is pretty appropriate if you take it literally, because your baby is indeed coming home. Also, it's kind of fun and unexpected to quote the Ozzman in reference to the arrival of your child.

6 "The thrill of coming home has never changed." — Guy Pearce Giphy And arriving home for the first time is pretty special, too.

7 Welcome home, baby! Giphy It's sweet and simple sentiment for your baby's momentous arrival home.

8 "Sometimes, said Pooh, the smallest things take up the most room in your heart." — A.A. Milne Giphy Leave it to Winnie the Pooh's creator to pen one of the sweetest sentiments ever. Chances are, the tiniest, newest addition to your home will be the most loved and cherished.

9 And so the adventure begins Giphy Raising a baby is totally an adventure. It's a fun way to frame the major changes that are about to take place in your home.

10 "Home is wherever I'm with you." — Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros Giphy The song "Home" by Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros is one of the catchiest tunes ever, and it's a perfect sentiment to welcome your baby home. Play the sweet folksy jam on your ride back from the hospital.

11 Hello, sunshine Giphy Because of course your new baby is the sunshine of your life.

12 You are loved, little one Giphy Even though you're still getting to know one another, you and your baby already have all the love in the world.