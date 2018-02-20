A Instant Pot seems to be the must-have appliance in every kitchen these days. If you are anything like me and never knew the beauty of a Instant Pot, you are about to have your life changed. Basically, you put some ingredients into a pot, set the temperature, leave it, and when you come back, your dish is fully cooked, usually at a fraction of the time it would take to make it on the stove or in a traditional oven. If you're just getting started, there are plenty of Instant Pot recipes to make in under 30 minutes that your whole family will love.

When you are running around, getting home late from work, this kitchen appliance can be a lifesaver in helping you get dinner on the table fast, and the beauty is that you can cook almost anything in it. From rice to frozen chicken to shrimp tacos to curry, you can practically find any type of dish from every type of cuisine to make in the Instant Pot. You can even take your go-to dishes and cook them in the Instant Pot where you don't have to babysit it to keep it from burning or boiling over while you try to multi-task.

1 Pizza Pasta Family Fresh Meals Make your kids go crazy for Pizza Pasta. This dish from Family Fresh Meals only takes 15 minutes to cook. If you're ever stumped for a new way to approach pasta, make it into a pizza party.

2 White Bean Chicken Soup A Saucy Kitchen A Saucy Kitchen has an amazing dairy-free, gluten-free, nut-free, and egg-free soup that's made in 15 minutes. This white bean chicken chili is perfect for those food intolerant folks out there, and still delicious to anyone who isn't.

3 Cilantro Lime Chicken OnceAMonthMeals Looking for something quick and easy? With only a 24 minute cook time Once A Month Meals brings you a fast and chicken dish flavored with cilantro and lime that will make your whole family happy in just 9 minutes.

4 Spicy Peanut Soup pinchofyum Here's another perfect soup for these chilly days. Pinch Of Yum has a yummy peanut and kale soup recipe that's got a bit of spice. The cook time on this is only 3 minutes in an Instant Pot (what?) and 6 hours in a slow cooker (which your Instant Pot can also do).

5 Chicken and Wild Rice Soup A Saucy Kitchen For when your little ones are sick, whip up a delicious chicken and rice soup which only takes 20 minutes to cook. This soup recipe from A Saucy Kitchen will be sure to get your loved one better fast.

6 Mac And Cheese PinchofYum Another quick and delicious recipe from Pinch Of Yum is this a yummy mac and cheese that only takes 5 minutes to cook. It will literally become a weekly special.

7 Garlic Mashed Potatoes IamAFoodBlog The best thing about mashed potatoes is that they are delicious. The worst part is waiting for the potatoes too cook. In an Instant Pot though, the potatoes are mash-ready in just 7 minutes. This garlic mashed potatoes recipe from I am A Food Blog is happening tonight.

8 Smoky Honey Chicken Mel's Kitchen Cafe There is so much you can do with this smoky honey chicken. You can use it to fill taco shells, toss it with a salad, or just serve it over your favorite grain — the options are endless. Mel's Kitchen Cafe's chicken recipe only takes 12 minutes to cook, making this one of the quickest dinners you'll make this week.

9 Indian Rice Mel's Kitchen cafe Maybe to go with the chicken dish above, or as a side to another meal, this flavorful Indian vegetable rice recipe from Mel's Kitchen Cafe really spices up a bowl of rice in just 22 minutes.

10 Carrot Soup Plated cravings Plated Cravings's carrot soup recipe is the perfect simple dish to warm you up. It only takes about 15 minutes to cook in an Instant Pot, and you can make enough for a huge crowd (or freeze a bunch for another night). Just keep in mind that you'll have to puree the cooked ingredients before serving, either with an immersion blender or in a food processor or blender.

11 Indian Butter Chicken Mel's Kitchen Cafe Why splurge on takeout when you can create your favorite Indian dishes at home. This butter chicken recipe from Mel's Kitchen Cafe only takes 12 minutes to cook.

12 Chili Recipe Plated Cravings Chili is so versatile. Eat it alone, with your favorite garnishes, or use it a topping for baked potatoes, chips, rice, bread, pasta, etc. Plated Cravings's Instant Pot chili only takes 15 minutes to cook using canned beans.