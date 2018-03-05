If you haven't already invested in an Instant Pot you should because it is changing the way people cook. Not only can you make meals faster but there is considerably less cleanup, and that sounds like every busy mother's dream. So, now that you have this magic gadget in your kitchen why not make something your kids will enjoy? An Instant Pot isn't just for cooking complex meals in a short amount of time — you can make the simplest of dishes in it, too. In fact, there are so many Instant Pot recipes your kids will love that all include kid-approved words like "pizza" and "pasta".

For example, did you know you can make your own homemade applesauce in an Instant Pot? Mashed potatoes, too. And you might want to throw away that microwave because you can make a yummy mac and cheese dish in just under 11 minutes. That's nuts! These Instant Pots really are magical — like modern-day cauldrons, where you can throw all your prepped ingredients into a pot and let it do it's thing. Do you feel like a witch yet? (A good witch of course.)

So, use your new magical powers (and your Instant Pot) to make these Instant Pot recipes your kids will go crazy for.

1 Mac and Cheese Family Fresh Meals Mac and Cheese is always a family favorite, and Family Fresh Meals has a quick and easy Instant pot Recipe that only takes 11 minutes to cook and uses actual cheese.

2 Chicken Broccoli And Rice IDontHaveTimeForThat.com If your kid loves mac and cheese, but other things, too, this chicken broccoli and rice dish from I Don't Have Time For That is basically like a chicken-broccoli-rice and cheese dish. And if they're "allergic" to vegetables, this might finally be the recipe that gets them to love broccoli.

3 Pizza Pasta Family Fresh Meals This yummy pizza pasta recipe from Family Fresh Meals will make your kids go wild. You are mixing two of their favorite dishes: pasta and pizza! With a cook time of only 15 minutes, this will soon be your kid's new favorite dish.

4 Ginger Garlic Drum Sticks LivingSweetMoments.com Living Sweet Moments has a yummy ginger garlic drumstick recipe that not only your kids are going to love but you will, too. You won't need any cutlery for this one, because these drumsticks are finger-licking good.

5 Cinnamon Raisin Apple Pie Steel Cut Oats ForRealsLife.com If you are trying to keep your little ones away from sugary cereals then this is a healthy breakfast that they will love. Fo Realz Life has a delicious cinnamon raisin oats recipe with an apple-pie-like taste that will transform the way your kids eat breakfast.

6 Garlic Mashed Potatoes IamA FoodBlog Garlic mashed potatoes in just 7 minutes? Yes, please. I am a Food Blog has a quick Instant Pot recipe that will get these garlicky, buttery, creamy potatoes into your kids' hungry bellies stat.

7 Instant Chili MeatloafAndMelodrama.com For those cold days, warm up your family with Meatloaf and Melodrama's hearty Instant Pot chili recipe that only takes 35 minutes from start to finish. This chili is so good it will make those chilly nights worth it.

8 Chicken Noodle Soup Number 2 Pencil It is the season to get sick. So when your pride and joy is under the weather, make the some homemade chicken noodle soup. Number 2. Pencil has a recipe that will get your little one running around in no time.

9 Pizza Meatloaf OnceAMonthMeals Getting your little ones excited about food requires a little experimenting. You're constantly trying to turn a dish they wouldn't normally like into something they will (hopefully) love. This pizza meatloaf from Once A Month Meals has an excellent take on making meatloaf more bearable: turn it into a pizza.

10 Yogurt Raias Recipes.com Yogurt is a breakfast option, or snack to have throughout the day. Kids love it solo or you can throw in some fruit for sweetness, and granola for crunch. Well, did you know that you can make it in an Instant Pot? Raias Recipes has an Instant Pot recipe for making homemade yogurt for those brave enough to try. Heads up, it looks easy enough, but you might want to make sure your Instant Pot is a model with the "yogurt" setting, and the recipe will take over 24 hours to make. However, the kitchen cred you'll get for making your own yogurt is priceless.

11 Apple Sauce Applesauce is a winner among kids of all ages, from infants who are just beginning to eat solids to adult kids who never turn down a spoonful of the sweet snack. Once A Month Meals's homemade applesauce recipe will yield enough to freeze, or to feed a whole classroom.

12 Cheesy Taco Pasta Adventures of A Nurse.com Who doesn't love tacos? I mean, It's got to be most peoples's top five favorite foods. Now, get ready for it... a taco pasta. Yum. This is the perfect dish to bring to any party, or to just serve the family tonight. Kids will love Adventures of a Nurse's recipe that will help you spice up your traditional pasta dish.