13 Last Minute Father's Day 2018 Gifts That Will *Not* Disappoint
Father's Day is fast approaching, and if you're anything like me, that means you're on a frantic search for gifts. Hey, sometimes these holidays just sneak up. With that in mind, these last minute Father's Day gifts will help you save face with dear old dad. They still look like you put a whole lot of time and effort into the whole gifting process.
Now, depending on when you read this list and what items you decide to buy, it might be necessary to pay for a little extra shipping to get the goods to your dad in time. (As someone who routinely waits until the last minute to get gifts, I consider this paying the procrastination tax.) But for the most part, these gifts are still available and easy enough to get in time, especially if you're fortunate enough to have Amazon Prime on your side.
Whether your dad is geeky, outdoorsy, practical, or something else entirely, there's a quick gift on this list for him. Hey, everyone can use an extra umbrella or hat, right? Read on to find the perfect gift for your father that will still get here in time for Father's Day 2018 on June 17. It's less than a week away, but you can still make it.
1An Emailed Gift Card
If you're really pressed for time, then an emailed gift card may be the best option. This Dollar Shave Club card offers your dad a whole variety of grooming products at a discount price. But if your dad already has a solid grooming routine, then there are a ton of other cards for restaurants, retail stores, and even services such as Airbnb or Uber. It can still be a personalized and thoughtful gift.Buy Now
2A Cool Indoor Plant
A trendy plant can liven up your dad's desk, living room, or kitchen window. It's a fresh gift that will remind him of his beloved kid every time he sees it. Best of all, you can arrange to have the plant delivered directly to him.Buy Now
3A Fresh Hat
Give him an update to the standard dad hat. Available in a variety of sizes and colors, this cotton hat can keep your dad cool in any situation, especially this season when he needs it most.Buy Now
4Some Sweet Grilling Gear
If your dad is a grill master, then this is a thoughtful gift. The wraps will give whatever you're grilling an infusion of Pacific cedar and alder. It's an easy way to spice up some grilled veggies with almost no effort.Buy Now
5A Cool Sun Shirt
Give the gift of sun protection. This shirt helps block UVA and UVB rays while keeping your dad cool. It's perfect for hiking, running, or pretty much any outdoor activity — even just washing the car in the driveway.Buy Now
6A Little Fan
Portable and quiet, this little fan plugs in to a computer or laptop for power. It's an easy way to help your dad keep his cool while working, gaming, or just browsing some blogs.Buy Now
7A Thumb Drive
It's a literal thumb drive. Although the thing is definitely weird and a little creepy, it's always good to have some extra memory on hand. Dads with a certain sense of humor will love this thing.Buy Now
8A Retro-Cool Pen
Even if you're just jotting down a grocery list, there's just something satisfying about writing with a heavy-duty pen. These retro designs come in a variety of colors, but I'm partial to the houndstooth design.Buy Now
9A Handheld Milk Frother
Help your dad whip up some awesome lattes, cappuccinos, and hot chocolates at home. This handheld milk frother will turn him into a bonafide barista — well, with a little bit of practice.Buy Now
10A Classic Dopp Kit
If your dad does any traveling, then a dopp kit is a great gift to help him stay organized. With its coated fabric and slim design, this hardy kit will easily keep all his toiletries together.Buy Now
11A Unique Umbrella
This umbrella folds inward, making it much easier to deal with entering and exiting a car during a rainstorm. It even forms a waterproof cone when folded, preventing the whole drippy umbrella problem.Buy Now
12A Fun Funko Figure
From sports to movies to TV shows to video games, there's a Funko figure for just about everything. These cute and collectible figures are great for pretty much any fan.Buy Now
13A Novelty Head Rest
Even if your dad is more of the indoorsy sort, he's sure to appreciate this hilarious cuddly pillow. He'll sleep like a log.Buy Now