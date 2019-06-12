13 Last Minute Father's Day Gifts To Same-Day Prime (Rated 4 Stars & Up)
In the chaos of the beginning of summer rush, Father's Day shopping can fall to the wayside. I mean, who has time to spend hours at the mall when the kids are clamoring for a pool day? Lucky for you, there's an abundance of last minute same-day delivery Father's Day gifts to Prime, so you can enjoy time with the kiddos and still get your partner something to make them feel special.
Part of the reason you might have procrastinated your Father's Day shopping is because of how difficult it is to find a present for the dads in your life that they'll actually like. Figuring out a suitable present for a man feels impossible, no matter how many times you wander down the aisles of a sporting goods store or frantically google "gifts guys actually like." Why don't they all want face masks like most women I know? Dry skin is not a gendered issue, people.
Amazon makes the struggle a bit easier though, as they have a whole landing page full of Father's Day gifts that have awesome ratings. Honestly, they'll make you feel silly for not thinking to get it for your partner years ago. Check out 13 options from Amazon that offer same day delivery below, relax, and enjoy the day of dads.
1. A Fire Gift
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote
$40
$30
Amazon
The Fire Stick is already a great gift because it will give dad access to hundreds of shows, movies, and songs thanks to its streaming capabilities, but it's even better now thanks to the addition of the Alexa Voice Remote. All he has to do is say, "Alexa, play ESPN," and she'll set him up for that leisurely afternoon he's been craving. You'll be awarded gift giver of the year for this one.
2. An Energetic Addition
Peet's Coffee Espresso Capsules Variety Pack
$21
Peet's Coffee
Got a coffee enthusiast in your life? He'll love this variety pack, which offers 4 different espresso blends that will keep him alert and satisfied. The set comes with 40 pods, so it should keep him caffeinated through July at least. PSA: The pods are compatible with Nespresso Original brewers, so make sure dad's got one before you click buy.
3. Book Club Submission
'Where The Crawdads Sing' by Delia Owens
$16
G.P. Putnam's Sons
Delia Owens combines the tone of a thriller, a coming of age plot, and rich descriptions of nature for a book that is equal parts compelling and emotional. A New York Times #1 bestseller, dad won't be able to put this book down once he starts. The novel is great choice for avid readers, or for your dad who just started his retired life and needs to learn how to relax.
4. A Family History
AncestryDNA + Traits: Genetic Ethnicity + Traits Test
$89
AncestryDNA
What better way to make a dad feel the family love than by giving him the chance to know his family better? This latest version of the Ancestry Test can pinpoint the exact region he's from, and it will give him information on his 26 most interesting genetic traits. He'll know his family story better than ever.
5. The Smartest Camera
Wyze Cam 1080p HD Indoor Wireless Smart Home Camera
$26
Wyze Labs
This surveillance camera has night vision capabilities, 2-way audio, and pairs with Alexa, so he can make sure all is right at home even when he's not there. He can put it at the front door or in the kid's room; it also comes in handy in the kitchen, as the camera recognizes smoke alarms and can alert you when there's an emergency. Think of it as the gift of peace of mind.
6. Keeping It Trim
Braun BT3040 Men's Beard Trimmer/Hair Clipper
$44
$30
Braun
With 39 precision length settings, this trimmer/hair clipper combo will have him looking spiffy — and save time. It's got a great battery life, holding 60 minutes of power, which is more than enough for a few trims, and the extra gift of the razor is a nice bonus. Shout out to a present he'll actually use.
7. Tick Tick
8. Keep It Stylish
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Buffalo Tartan Tie
$30
Tommy Hilfiger
A tie is a classic Father's Day gift for multiple reasons. It's useful, stylish, and it can help him brighten up his wardrobe. Sure, you could run to the store on Sunday to pick it up, but why not let it be delivered to you instead? And the pink is perfect for a summer look.
9. "Alexa, What Time Is It?"
10. A Picture Says A Thousand Words
Triple Sonogram Pregnancy Keepsake Frame
$17
Pearhead
Don't be surprised if first time dads shed a tear when you hand them this keepsake. The adorable frame will help him remember every phase of your pregnancy, so he can hold onto those memories even as your kiddo starts to walk and talk. Besides, you already have those sonogram pics sitting in a drawer; put them to good use.
11. A Grown Up Treat
Hendrick's Gin, 750 mL, 88 Proof
$47
Hendrick's Gin
Make this gift a bundle: hand him the bottle, and send him off with his friends for a night off from dad life. Just don't be shocked when he comes back with an empty bottle and make sure your shipping address allows you to receive booze before you buy.
12. Time To Go
Gold-plated Stainless Steel Watch
$83
Invicta
This watch features Japanese-quartz movement, and it's water resistant for up to 660 feet, which makes it great for swimmers. Plus, the stopwatch can measure for up to 60 seconds, so he can use it to time the kids as they prepare for the family reunion three-legged race competition. It's beautiful, but he can still wear it everyday.