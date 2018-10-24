It may be hard to believe while you're still in pumpkin mode, but the holiday season will soon be upon us. And Netflix is already anticipating all of your Christmas needs. So many of these 13 movies coming to Netflix this November capture the holiday fun that's just around the corner. There will be all the Christmas romcom tropes a person could ask for, from royal weddings to switching places with a duchess. But if you're not feeling the holiday spirit, yet or ever, don't despair; Netflix has enough available to give you other options, too.

A few older films will be coming to Netflix in November, but quite a few originals are making their debut too. Whether you're interested in a nostalgia trip or something entirely new, you should be able to find something to stream as the month unfolds. There's horror and comedy, period pieces and modern stories. With such a variety of genres in these Netflix movies, your only worry will be overloading your queue. But let's be real: that's not so much a concern as it is a way of life at this point.

This isn't everything coming to Netflix in November 2018, but these 13 movies are a good place to start. So without further ado, here's your chance to prepare for the month ahead.

Bram Stoker's Dracula (November 1) Netflix When the first of the month dawns, you might not be ready to say goodbye the spookiness of October quite yet. If that's true, then you can try Francis Ford Coppola's 1992 adaptation of Dracula, starring Winona Ryder, Keanu Reeves, and Gary Oldman.

Cloverfield (November 1) Netflix If you're still feeling the Halloween vibe but vampires aren't your thing, perhaps Cloverfield's monster will be more your speed.

Sex & The City: The Movie (November 1) Netflix The enduring popularity of Sex & the City means the first movie might merit a watch this November.

Sixteen Candles (November 1) Netflix All of the recent Netflix teen romcoms, like To All The Boys I've Loved Before and Sierra Burgess Is A Loser, might have you seeking out the problematic fave that influenced many teen movies that followed.

The Holiday Calendar (November 2) Netflix Kat Graham stars in The Holiday Calendar as a photographer whose antique advent calendar might be able to predict the future.

The Other Side Of The Wind (November 2) Netflix The Other Side Of The Wind was a long-unfinished Orson Welles film from the 1970s that has finally been completed and will debut on Netflix this November.

Outlaw King (November 9) Netflix If the wait for Game of Thrones is wearing you down, you can try the much more historical but perhaps equally brutal Outlaw King, which stars Chris Pine. It's been getting some enthusiastic press for reasons that have nothing to do with the storytelling.

Cam (November 16) Netflix The thriller Cam follows Alice, played by Madeline Brewer of The Handmaid's Tale, as she deals with a doppleganger who might be out to ruin her life.

The Princess Switch (November 16) Netflix In a zanier story of dopplegangers than Cam, this holiday-themed movie has Vanessa Hudgens playing a duchess and a commoner who switch places after discovering they look exactly alike. As one does.

The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs (November 16) Netflix Joel and Ethan Coen are behind this Old West anthology, which contains six short films all set after the Civil War.

Sabrina (November 20) Netflix Not to be confused with the teenage witch or Audrey Hepburn classic, Sabrina is the story of a terrifying possessed doll that torments a toymaker's family.

The Christmas Chronicles (November 22) Netflix Two siblings help out Santa Claus in The Christmas Chronicles after accidentally causing his sleigh to crash. It's really the least they could do.