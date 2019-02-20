While Netflix has tons of exciting stuff dropping next month, you'll also want to jot down these 13 movies leaving Netflix in March to stream between new seasons of Queer Eye and Santa Clarita Diet. Plenty of former Oscar favorites are also coming next month, like 2008's The Hurt Locker, Jennifer Lawrence's breakout film Winter's Bone and Disney's 2013 Best Picture nominee Saving Mr. Banks, along with nostalgic favorites like The Notebook, Apollo 13, Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist, and Wet Hot American Summer.

But a bunch of '80s and '90s classics are leaving the streaming platform, too, so if you need a handy guide to all your comforting, familiar favorites that are about to be a lot less accessible, then look no further. From Disney classics to major action and genre franchise films, Netflix is cutting what were probably some major chunks of your childhood in March. A big part of this has to do with the genesis of Disney+, a new streaming platform coming this fall. The company announced in 2017 that it would be ending its streaming deal with Netflix to launch its own service exclusively housing Disney movies, TV shows, and other original programming. Here are the Disney movies being purged this month, along with some other popular tearjerkers, comedies, and more.

Ghostbusters & Ghostbusters 2 Giphy As part of the Disney family, the Ghostbusters franchise will be among the company's offerings disappearing from Netflix this month. Both the 1984 original and the 1989 sequel, along with the five-season animated series The Real Ghostbusters will leave the platform by the end of the month.

Pearl Harbor Giphy If Hulu's Pen15 has you reminiscing about your tween crush on Josh Hartnett more than usual these days, then you may want to revisit Pearl Harbor. The over three-hour-long epic drama leaves Netflix Mar. 1.

The Breakfast Club Giphy Someone please alert Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky: their time to explore the rest of John Hughes' oeuvre is short. The Breakfast Club leaves Netflix Mar. 1.

The Cider House Rules Giphy Based on the 1985 John Irving novel of the same name, The Cider House Rules won two Academy Awards in 2000 and starred countless '90s icons like Tobey Maguire, Michael Caine, Charlize Theron, Paul Rudd, Erykah Badu, Kieran Culkin, Paz de la Huerta, and J.K. Simmons, to name a few. The Cider House Rules leaves Netflix Mar. 1.

The Little Rascals Giphy If the 1994 comedy about a group of elementary school-aged mischief makers was seminal to your childhood, then you'll want to revisit Little Rascals before it leaves Netflix Mar. 1.

United 93 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Two-time Academy Award nominee United 93 was Hollywood's first attempt to craft a feature narrative about 9/11. Based on the story of the fourth hijacked plane, the film depicts how passengers successfully overtook the cockpit, navigating away from the hijackers' intended target of the Capitol building. Ultimately, the struggle for control led the plane to crash in a Pennsylvania field, killing everyone on board. United 93 leaves Netflix Mar. 1.

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End Giphy The third film in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise — and the last to star Orlando Bloom and Kiera Knightly — leaves Netflix on Mar. 4. It's another victim of the Disney purge.

Newsies: The Broadway Musical Giphy If you're a fan of Disney's 1992 film Newsies, starring Christian Bale as a turn-of-the-century newsboy, but never got around to seeing the Broadway musical adaptation, a filmed version of it is actually streaming on Netflix. Yes, filming staged musicals is always awkward, but Smash fans will appreciate that Jeremy Jordan stars in it. Newsies: The Broadway Musical will stick around until Mar. 5.

Baby Mama Giphy 2008's Baby Mama gave us long-time SNL stars Tina Fey and Amy Poehler in their first top billed film roles together, leading to years of successful awards show co-hosting and another film called Sisters in 2015. Baby Mama leaves Netflix Mar. 16.

Charlie St. Cloud Giphy Based on the best-selling novel by Ben Sherwood, Charlie St. Cloud stars Zac Efron as the titular tragic hero who grieves the loss of his younger brother by — what else? — interacting with his ghost. The tearjerker leaves Netflix Mar. 16.

Role Models Giphy Seann Williams Scott and Paul Rudd helm this 2008 comedy about a pair of energy drink salesmen who are stuck mentoring two young men, played by Christopher Mintz-Plasse and Bobb'e J. Thompson, for community service. Role Models leaves Netflix Mar. 16.