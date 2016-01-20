There's something magical about giving birth before the sun has even risen. It's like this quiet stretch of time that belongs to just you and your baby. While everyone else is quietly dreaming and the streets are empty, you get to bring a baby, full of the sounds of life, into an otherwise sleeping world. Even before my nocturnal delivery, I found peace by taking a relaxing gaze at the night sky. So if your little one might be born in the evening, honor their birth with a name that’s appropriate for a baby born at night.

Maybe you unexpectedly gave birth in the wee hours of the morning or intentionally planned a midnight delivery for sentimental reasons — whatever the reason why you’re looking for an evening-inspired name, there are plenty of options that are not only inspired by stars and the galaxy, but are also embraced by stars as well. Many celebrities have given their babies celestial names. Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana, have a daughter named Stella (meaning star) and Ellen Pompeo and her husband, Chris Ivery, took it a step further with naming her daughter Stella Luna (star and moon). If you think you might want to give your baby some star power, then check out these baby names inspired by the night.

1. Artemis kyonntra/E+/Getty Images Inspired by the Greek goddess of the moon and the hunt, Artemis evokes strength. It’s perfect for your mini warrior who will not be intimidated by obstacles in life — in fact, they will likely calculate a way to tackle them expertly. No one’s getting in this kid’s way.

2. Keiran From the Gaelic word for dusk, Keiran can have multiple spelling variations so you can make the night-inspired name unique to your child. If you’re looking for a Hollywood connection, it’s the first name of Macaulay Culkin’s younger brother who still acts to this day. It’s a unique name that won’t go unnoticed.

3. Estelle This traditional name, meaning "star" in French, isn’t a super popular name so your child likely won’t run into another Estelle in her class when she starts going to school. It’s sweet, but not too cutesy. It’s got a sophisticated feel to it and is the kind of name that fits babies, kids, and adults alike.

4. Tarek Here’s a great fit if your baby was born in the pre-dawn hours — the meaning behind Tarek is “morning star” in Arabic. Morning star, by definition, means “bright planet”, so it makes sense that you would want to give such a name to the light of your life.

5. Amaya From the Japanese word for "night rain," Amaya name evokes such peaceful imagery that it just might help you relax when you’re spending time with your newborn. If you plan on using a noise machine to help your baby sleep, don’t be surprised if the sound of rain falling is what calms them down the best.

6. Bear Shutterstock Though Bear doesn't have any night-related meaning, it is in reference to one of the most famous constellations, Ursa Major, also known as the Great Bear. Your child will definitely be a fierce contender with this one, and they’ll have so much fun finding the constellation that inspired their name each night.

7. Luna Latin for "moon," Luna is a sweet name if you’re a fan of astrology, constellations, or Harry Potter. In mythology, it’s actually one of the names of the moon goddess, Artemis. It’s the kind of name that rolls off the tongue easily, and your kid will thank you for giving them a short and simple name when they’re filling out their homework.

8. Sterling Sterling has a rather regal ring to it. It means "little star" in Old English, and of course your new baby is your little star. It’s a timeless name and it never feels played out. You always know of one Sterling in the neighborhood, but the playground or classroom is never overrun by them.

9. Rhiannon Rhiannon, goddess of the moon in Welsh mythology, is the right mix of being a little non-traditional but not too out there. This name truly works for your little queen and sounds a lot like the name of an uber popular popstar: Rhianna. No doubt your child will make just as strong an impression.

10. Nash Though Nash actually means "by the ash tree" in Middle English, it's also the name of a star located in the constellation Sagittarius. Originally a surname, this simple name has a coolness to it that just feels effortless. Give this moniker to your chill baby who will stay grounded, no matter how successful they become.

11. Phoebe The primary association you have with this name is probably with Friends, but it actually has a Greek origin, and it means “radiant, shining, or bright one.” Phoebe was also the grandmother of Artemis, the goddess of the moon. The adorable nicknames FeeFee or Feebs go hand-in-hand with Phoebe.

12. Selena Yet another variation on "moon goddess," the name has gained popularity thanks to the popularity of superstar Selena Gomez. You can shorten it if you wish and call your little one Lena or Sel. Who knows, maybe your child will also grow up to be a talented performer like Gomez or the late Selena Quintanilla.