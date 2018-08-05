National Friendship Day might not be the biggest holiday on your yearly calendar, but it's still fun and it's a great opportunity to take some time to tell your friends how much you value their presence in your life. In some cases, the relationships that you have with your closest friends can be just as significant as the relationships that you have with members of your family (they may even be more significant), so celebrating them and the relationship the two of you have is important. These memes and gifs for National Friendship Day 2018 are the perfect low-key way to celebrate if you're looking for something that requires minimal effort (like, almost none at all), but still want to mark the occasion somehow.

You and your closest friends have a relationship that, in all likelihood, no one can really understand except for you. Best friend relationships can be complicated and confusing, but they can also be supportive, easy-going, and loving (see what I mean about confusing?). It's hard to sum up your relationship in just a few words or with a quick phrase, but that doesn't mean that your friends don't appreciate when you tell them that they matter. Luckily, when words are hard to come by, memes and gifs swoop in to help you try to capture your relationship for you in a way that nothing else can.