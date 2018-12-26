2018 is almost over, so it's time to start prepping for your New Year's Eve bash. Whether you're having a blowout with all of your pals or you're just hanging at home with the kiddos, you're gonna be celebrating the end of the year in style, and your Crock-Pot can help you do it. That magical little device allows you to serve your guests a brilliant meal without having to be chained to the kitchen, so put it to good use with one of these slow-cooker recipes for your New Year's Eve party.

New Year's Eve eating traditions center on bringing good luck for the next twelve months, and there are actually a lot foods that can set you up for success. Real Simple reports that black eyed peas, pork, cake, and lentils are all supposed to give you an edge in the new year, as well as a myriad of other dishes. Drinking is also usually a big part of December 31 celebrations, as I'm sure you're well aware, and you can combine some of the luck-oriented ingredients with something a little stronger if you're planning on indulging. Pomegranates and oranges are both great options for a fortunate beverage according to Reader's Digest.

Preparing the traditional dishes and cocktails in your slow-cooker lets you party it up without having to check in on the progress of your food every two seconds, so read on for some creative ways you can use those lucky foods in your Crock-Pot this New Year's Eve and get excited for all the good things coming your way in 2019.

Slow Cooker Buffalo Chicken Dip Gimme Some Oven There's nothing particularly lucky about this appetizer, courtesy of Gimme Some Oven, but it is delicious and will put you in a stellar mood. So it should totally be on your menu for the night, lucky or not.

Crock Pot Corn Bread Cookies and Cups According to Click Orlando, southerners have been eating corn bread to ring in the New Year for years because the crumbly dish's yellow color "represents gold for financial prosperity" — everyone could use a little bit of that in 2019. Try this Crock-Pot Corn Bread recipe from Cookies and Cups that takes just 10 minutes to prep, and let's get this bread next year.

Slow Cooker Lentil Chili Two Peas And Their Pod Lentils are supposed to bring wealth and prosperity to the New Year according to Italian lore because the legumes look like Roman coins, as Today explains. This Slow Cooker Lentil Chili from Two Peas and Their Pod would be perfect for a relaxing NYE in with the fam, or as a dish you can prepare for the little ones before you leave them with the babysitter for the night.

Slow Cooker Pork Ragu Damn Delicious Pork is popular all around the world as a New Year's dish because it represents progress and prosperity, and I like the idea of switching up the way you eat pork by making this Slow Cooker Pork Ragu for your NYE dinner. Courtesy of Damn Delicious, the recipe has hearty and fresh ingredients that cook all day, filling your house with an inviting scent as you handle your party prep.

Slow Cooker Chicken And Dumplings Budget Bytes Dumplings are actually a good luck food for the Chinese New Year which happens in February, as China Highlights explains, but they'll still be just as delicious on December 31. This recipe from Budget Bytes preps in 30 minutes and then cooks for about four and a half hours, so you can get your dinner in the afternoon and then have your afternoon free to get ready to party or just relax.

Slow Cooker Winter Sangria The Foodie Affair This tasty sangria also has the flavors of pomegranate and orange, plus the zing of red wine, brandy, and triple sec. Courtesy of The Foodie Affair, this drink will have you feeling lucky in no time.

Slow Cooker Black Eyed Peas Dinner At The Zoo You'll be having a good night after eating Dinner At The Zoo's Slow Cooker Black Eyed Peas, just like the band of the same name's iconic tune suggests (sorry, I had to). This dish is also thought to bring prosperity when eaten on NYE, so dig in.

Smoky Navy Bean Soup The Messy Baker Fortune is supposed to favor bean eaters, though you'd probably want to eat this yummy Smoky Navy Bean Soup from The Messy Baker even if that weren't true. The recipe calls for hearty ham that will keep your family full all night as you wait for the ball to drop.

4 Ingredient Slow Cooker Coconut Cake Willow Bird Baking Cake and New Years are associated with one another because of the Greek dessert Vasilopita as Olive Tomato explains, but the tradition has evolved into people just eating cake for fun at the end of the year. This 4 Ingredient Slow Cooker Coconut Cake from Willow Bird Baking is perfect if you're looking for a low key and tasty dessert to add to your NYE celebration.

Slow Cooker Sorghum Risotto with Shrimp & Artichokes Cara's Cravings This shrimp risotto recipe from Cara's Cravings will be great if you're having an intimate night in, especially because seafood is believed to bring in good luck for the new year. The sharp flavors will wake you right up if you're starting to feel snoozy during the countdown to midnight.

Slow Cooker Vodka Bolognese Pasta Half Baked Harvest According to All Recipes, "Noodles, especially extra-long noodles, are thought to bring long life if you eat them without breaking them in the middle." So not only is this recipe from Half Baked Harvest delicious, but the long pasta can help ensure you survive 2019. Win win.

Slow Cooker Pomegranate Chicken 5 Dollar Dinners If you're looking for a pomegranate dish rather than a drink, this Slow Cooker Pomegranate Chicken recipe courtesy of 5 Dollar Dinners might be just the ticket for your New Years Eve dinner. You'll love the crisp flavor.

Crock-Pot Cranberry Cider Kleinworth & Co. A fun mocktail will make the kids' night, and they'll love the combo of cranberry and cinnamon in this Crock-Pot Cranberry Cider from Kleinworth & Co. Pro-tip: you can add rum to your individual cup if you want an adult version for yourself.